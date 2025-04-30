As wildfires rage, Israel to air taped Independence Day torch ceremony | Live on Ynetnews

Israel’s traditional torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, marking the start of its 77th Independence Day, was canceled Wednesday due to extreme weather and raging wildfires across the country.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who oversees this year’s event, announced that instead of the live ceremony, a recording of the final dress rehearsal—held and taped the previous day—will be broadcast in its place. The pre-recorded ceremony will air on Ynetnews with English voiceover at 7:45 p.m. local time.
The cancellation comes as emergency services battle widespread fires fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, prompting mass evacuations and a national state of alert.