As wildfires rage, Israel to air taped Independence Day torch ceremony | Live on Ynetnews

As wildfires rage, Israel to air taped Independence Day torch ceremony

Due to extreme weather and nationwide wildfires, Israel's iconic Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony will air as a taped rehearsal on Ynetnews at 7:45 p.m. with English voiceover

Israel’s traditional torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, marking the start of its 77th Independence Day, was canceled Wednesday due to extreme weather and raging wildfires across the country.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who oversees this year’s event, announced that instead of the live ceremony, a recording of the final dress rehearsal—held and taped the previous day—will be broadcast in its place. The pre-recorded ceremony will air on Ynetnews with English voiceover at 7:45 p.m. local time.
טקס הדלקת המשואות בהר הרצל טקס הדלקת המשואות בהר הרצל
Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony on Mt. Herzl, 2022
(Photo: Alex Kolomisky)
The cancellation comes as emergency services battle widespread fires fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, prompting mass evacuations and a national state of alert.
