Harris: Gaza war must end, Trump: Israel will cease to exist if she wins









Presidential debate on Gaza war ( צילום: מתוך ABC news )





Vice President Kamal Harris said the war in Gaza must end and the hostages must be freed. "It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out," she said in the presidential debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Harris added that Israel has the right to defend itself after the Hamas attack but how it does so, matters.

3 View gallery Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the presidential debate ( Photo: Alex Brandon / AP, Brian Snyder/ Reuters )

"We will continue to work around the clock on that but we must chart a course for a 2-state solution," she said. "I will always give Israel the ability to secure itself, especially against Iran.

Trump said Hamas would not have attacked if he were president and then went on to accuse Harris.

"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," said Trump to which Harris responded: "That's absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."

3 View gallery Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump ( Photo: Brian Snyder / Reuters )

Trump accused Harris of hating Israel and Israelis and said Harris would not even meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he addressed Congress.

If she's president I believe that Israel will not even exist within 2 years from now," he said. He then went on to say Iran was broke under his administration but after Biden lifted sanctions, Iran has money to fund terror.

"I will get that settled and fast," he said.

3 View gallery Donald Trump during the presidential debate ( Photo: Alex Brandon / AP )

Harris quoted his former senior security advisors who warned he should not be in power again while Trump said he was feared and respected.

The two candidates met for the first time on set during the debate hosted by ABC News and broadcast live, as polling showed they were in a close race ahead of the November elections. Each hoped to convince those still undecided and create momentum.

In the debate, Harris and Trump sparred on the economy, border security and abortion rights.

Trump refused to admit he lost the 2020 elections even after saying he had in recent interviews, claiming his comments were made in jest. He also refused to take any responsibility for the Jan. 6 assault of the Capital. "I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech, " he said adding that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for what had happened.

Harris defended her changes in position on fracking and the border repeating her claim that her values have not changed.

After the debate, Trump announced victory and Fox News called for more debates. A CNN poll found Harris the winner in the debate.

Harris received an endorsement from pop megastar Taylor Swift in a post on Instagram. She said she will vote for the U.S. vice president in the Nov. 5 U.S. election which polls show to be very tight.

A CNN poll found Harris the winner in the debate.