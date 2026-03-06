Azerbaijan foils Iran-linked plot targeting Israeli embassy and synagogue in Baku

Authorities say suspects included Iranian and Azerbaijani citizens and also planned to assassinate a Jewish community leader in Baku

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said it has uncovered an Iranian-linked network that was planning attacks on the Israeli Embassy in Baku and a major synagogue in the capital.
Authorities said the group was operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was also plotting to assassinate a leader of the local Jewish community.
Several suspects were arrested, including citizens of both Iran and Azerbaijan, the security service said.
The arrests came amid heightened tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan after Iranian drones exploded near an airport close to the countries’ shared border and near a school, Azerbaijani officials said.
Authorities released footage showing the arrest of one of the suspects.
