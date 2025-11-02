Extensive search for missing IDF top lawyer along coast following leak scandal

Police launched an extensive search Sunday for outgoing Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi after she was reported missing along Tel Aviv’s Cliff Beach, where her car was found empty. A police helicopter joined the search, and her attorney declined to comment.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, who stepped down as the IDF’ top military prosecutor last week, had been expected to be questioned in the coming days on suspicion of obstructing an investigation, leaking classified information and making a false affidavit.

The IDF said Sunday night that Zamir had instructed the Operations Directorate to use all available means to help locate Tomer-Yerushalmi “as quickly as possible.”

She was suspected of involvement in the leak of a video from the Sde Teiman Base in southern Israel and of covering up the subsequent probe. According to the allegations, Tomer-Yerushalmi misled two chiefs of staff, Israel’s High Court of Justice, defendants and the public.

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week that Tomer-Yerushalmi had “deliberately lied” to him when he asked why the leak investigation had stalled.

On Friday, Tomer-Yerushalmi submitted her resignation to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, two days after being placed on leave. In her resignation letter, she admitted for the first time that she had approved the release of the video, saying it was meant “to counter false propaganda” directed at the Military Advocate General’s Office following an investigation into reserve soldiers, some of whom were later charged with abusing a detained Palestinian attacker.

In a conversation with Zamir, she took full responsibility for the leak. “As the head of the Military Advocate General’s Office, and out of a deep sense of responsibility toward the IDF, the unit and my subordinates, I approved the release of material to the media in an effort to counter false propaganda against military law enforcement authorities,” she wrote. “I take full responsibility for any material released to the media from within the unit. This same sense of responsibility has led me to step down as Military Advocate General.”

Amid growing concern for Tomer-Yerushalmi’s safety, Likud spokesperson Guy Levy blamed what he called “the attorney general’s obstruction of the investigation.” He said, “All this madness we are seeing now is a direct result of the outrageous obstruction carried out by the attorney general for more than two weeks — she did not detain the military advocate general, did not seize her phones, did not take her statement, and did not even place her under protective custody. The attorney general must be detained and questioned tonight.”