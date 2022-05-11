Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
23C
An archive photo of the aftermath of an IDF attack in Syria

Israeli 'aggression' targeted Syria's Quneitra - Syrian state media

Syrian state news agency SANA missile attack resulted in only physical damage and no loss of life; comes no more than two weeks after the last attack attributed to Israel in Syria, on a shipment of weapons bound for the Iran backed Hezbollah terror group

Reuters, Ynet |
Published: 05.11.22, 08:37
Syrian state news agency SANA reported early Wednesday that an act of "Israeli aggression" was carried out with missiles over the vicinity of the Quneitra governate's countryside in southern Syria.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The missile attack resulted in only physical damage and no loss of life, SANA added.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    תיעוד מתקיפת צה''ל בסוריה    תיעוד מתקיפת צה''ל בסוריה
    An archive photo of the aftermath of an IDF attack in Syria
    (Photo: EPA)
    This latest attack comes no more than two weeks after the last attack attributed to Israel in Syria -- during which the state news agency reported that air defense systems were activated in the country's capital of Damascus. The Saudi Arabian Al Hadath news channel reported that the target of the attack was a shipment of weapons for the Iran backed Hezbollah terror group.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    תיעוד של מערכות ההגנה האווירית בפעולה    תיעוד של מערכות ההגנה האווירית בפעולה
    An archive pictrue showing Syrian air defenses activated against an alleged Israeli missile strike
    Two weeks earlier, Syrian media reported that Israel had attacked several targets in the Damascus area -- an attack which itself came five days after another Israeli strike in Syria -- this time in the area of the city of Masyaf, which foreign media stated housed a missile development center.
    Israel has been mounting attacks in the war-torn for several years, mainly on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have put down a presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war which broke out in 2011.
    Talkbacks for this article 0