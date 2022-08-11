Two Israelis killed in England in hit-and-run incident, ministry says

Two Israeli nationals were killed and a child was severely wounded after being hit by a car outside a shopping mall in the city of Ramsgate near London, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Thursday.
According to reports in England, the victims are 78 year-old Yoram Hirshfeld, and his daughter,40-year-old Noga Hirshfeld. In addition, Noga's six-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the incident and is currently hospitalized. Two others were injured during the incident, Noga's husband and her 8-year-old son. Both suffered minor injuries.
The incident occurred during the father was visit to his daughter, who was living with her family in Cambridge. The family were leaving a local restaurant as the car swerved to the sidewalk, hitting them directly.
Reports by England police say that the driver who hit the people fled the scene, and was arrested near a hospital.
The 30-year-old man was charged with vehicular manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crime. Police also said the case is currently under investigation.
According to Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the incident happened a number of days ago, but the family did not contact the Israeli officials or ask for consular assistance until now.
The Israeli consul in England, Sima Duvdevani, was in contact with the victims’ families, and will visit the hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment.
Yossi Landao, a volunteer in ZAKA's international unit, said that: "this event is tragic, an 78-year-old man came to visit his family in London. When they left a local restaurant in Wednesday, a car veered off-course and hit them on the sidewalk. The grandfather and the mother died immediately, the family's father and son were injured, and the daughter was seriously injured and is receiving treatment in the hospital. We're working with local authorities and the Foreign Affairs ministry to help the family."