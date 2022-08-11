Two Israelis killed in England in hit-and-run incident, ministry says

Two Israeli nationals were killed and a child was severely wounded after being hit by a car outside a shopping mall in the city of Ramsgate near London, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

According to reports in England, the victims are 78 year-old Yoram Hirshfeld, and his daughter,40-year-old Noga Hirshfeld. In addition, Noga's six-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the incident and is currently hospitalized. Two others were injured during the incident, Noga's husband and her 8-year-old son. Both suffered minor injuries.

2 View gallery Yoram and Noga Hirshfeld ( Photo: Curtesy )

The incident occurred during the father was visit to his daughter, who was living with her family in Cambridge. The family were leaving a local restaurant as the car swerved to the sidewalk, hitting them directly.

Reports by England police say that the driver who hit the people fled the scene, and was arrested near a hospital.

The 30-year-old man was charged with vehicular manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crime. Police also said the case is currently under investigation.

2 View gallery Ambulance in East England/ Illustrative ( Photo: Shutterstock )

According to Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the incident happened a number of days ago, but the family did not contact the Israeli officials or ask for consular assistance until now.

The Israeli consul in England, Sima Duvdevani, was in contact with the victims’ families, and will visit the hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment.