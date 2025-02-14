Here's how Israelis celebrated Tu Bishvat on Thursday

Thursday was Tu Bishvat in Israel, a holiday marking the new year for trees and a celebration of the country's natural beauty.

HAPPY TU BISHVAT ( ILTV )

This unique holiday highlights Israel’s vibrant nature—everything from trees to flowers—symbolizing renewal and restoration.

Traditionally, Israelis celebrate with a Tu Bishvat Seder, a meal featuring dried fruits, nuts, and other early-season foods. Each item is accompanied by a special blessing, recited together. Many Israelis also mark the occasion by planting trees, strengthening their connection to the land.

Tu Bishvat symbolizes renewal and rebirth, as trees in Israel begin to recover from winter, filling with fresh green leaves and colorful blossoms ahead of spring.

Israel’s history is deeply tied to nature. In the early 20th century, much of the land was covered in swamps and disease-ridden pools. However, determined Jewish pioneers transformed the landscape, turning it into the agriculturally rich tapestry we know today.