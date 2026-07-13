US ends Iran strikes as Tehran keeps firing; oil prices surge, Gulf base damage revealed

Air-raid sirens sounded in Bahrain shortly before 9 a.m. Israel time, the third alert there overnight. Iran said its retaliation also targeted American facilities in Kuwait and Oman, as well as Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.

Gallery ( Photo: Soar Atlas )

( Photo: Soar Atlas )

( Photo: Soar Atlas )

Jordan said its air defenses intercepted four missiles.

Iran said later stages of its response targeted Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad al-Jaber air bases in Kuwait. Tehran also claimed to have struck a U.S. surface-to-surface missile facility in Kuwait, destroying two HIMARS launchers and missile warehouses, as well as radar systems in Oman.

The Iranian claims could not immediately be independently verified.

Satellite images published Monday by intelligence company Soar Atlas appeared to show damage from earlier Iranian attacks on American military installations in the Gulf. The company said an image taken Sunday showed damage to a warehouse at the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, while other images showed strikes near American military buildings and damage to a hangar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The latest exchanges sent global oil prices higher. Brent crude rose about 4% to approximately $79 a barrel, while Asian stock markets fell. South Korea’s main index dropped more than 5%.

US targets dozens of sites across Iran

U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said President Donald Trump ordered the fourth American strike wave in less than a week in response to Iranian restrictions on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A CENTCOM spokesman told CNN that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps fired at another merchant vessel passing through the strait in the hour before the operation began. U.S. aircraft intercepted an Iranian cruise missile and an attack drone, he said.

US strikes in Iran

Explosions were reported near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s main port on the strait, as well as near Ahvaz in the oil-producing southwestern province of Khuzestan and in Bushehr province.

CENTCOM said shortly before 6 a.m. that the operation had ended after U.S. forces struck dozens of targets with precision weapons.

The targets included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radars, missile and drone sites and small boats, according to the command.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global commerce,” CENTCOM said. “Iran does not control it.” The latest exchanges followed Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and U.S. facilities across the region.

Israel remains outside the conflict

An Israeli official said Jerusalem was closely monitoring the fighting but was not directly involved.

“For now, we are outside, but that could change,” the official said.

Israeli officials currently assess that Iran does not want to attack Israel because doing so could trigger renewed high-intensity fighting and push the regional escalation beyond Tehran’s control.