As Syria lauds Trump’s sanctions removal, Israel remains cautious

Head of the IDF Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk, recently visited Baku and met with Turkish officials amid efforts to mediate between Israeli representatives and the new Syrian regime led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, who recently gained additional international legitimacy through a meeting with President Trump during his visit to Riyadh.

2 View gallery Major Gen. Oded Basiuk on the right, Ahmad al-Sharaa on the left ( Photo: Avigail Uzi )

Israeli contacts were part of ongoing defense discussions with Turkey regarding the situation in Syria, with representatives from Ankara also present. In a previous meeting involving Turkey, higher-ranking officials attended, with Israel represented by the Head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi. Contrary to reports on Friday, IDF denies any direct meeting between Major General Basiuk and members of the Syrian regime under al-Sharaa.

Trump has announced the historic lifting of sanctions on Syria , a move that reportedly surprised not only Israel but also officials in Washington, according to a report in The Washington Post.

As further evidence of warming ties between Washington and Damascus, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Friday with his Syrian counterpart, Foreign Minister Asad Hassan al-Shibani. The meeting, held in Antalya, took place two days after Trump’s dramatic announcement, which was celebrated in Syria. This development effectively provides an economic lifeline from the Trump administration to the al-Sharaa regime, following nearly 14 years of civil war and decades of dictatorship under the exiled tyrant Assad .

During their meeting, Rubio and his Syrian counterpart discussed a "roadmap" for lifting sanctions, according to statements from the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministries. The exact terms and timeline of the process remain unclear. Rubio told reporters after the meeting that the United States’ goal is to assist in establishing a stable and peaceful Syria. He added that he was encouraged by calls from figures within the "New Syria" for peaceful relations with Israel and the expulsion of terrorists from the country.

Trump meets al-Sharaa

Rubio stated that the Trump administration would begin with "temporary concessions" on some sanctions imposed on Syria by Congress. This would not only allow dollars to flow into Syria but also enable Syria’s neighbors to fund its reconstruction without fear of U.S. penalties. As Syria progresses, Rubio noted, the Trump administration might eventually request Congress to permanently lift the remaining sanctions on Syria. "We’re not there yet," he emphasized, adding, "It’s too early." However, Rubio did not specify the conditions Syria must meet for full sanctions removal.

Trump’s commitment to lifting sanctions has been perceived both regionally and globally as a significant victory for the new Syrian regime. In an interview with Syrian state channel Al-Ikhbariya, the Syrian foreign minister stated: "We want to see Syria restored before the end of Trump’s term and for all Syrians to return. Since December 8 (the Syrian coup), we’ve begun normalizing relations with all Arab and foreign nations, including the United States. Syria’s future will be bright after the lifting of American sanctions."

While Trump has the authority to remove some restrictions on Syria, Congress must lift others, and experts warned in a conversation with The New York Times that this will take time. On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it is beginning the process of lifting sanctions. "The Treasury’s actions can help rebuild Syria’s economy, financial sector, and infrastructure, putting the country on a path toward a bright, prosperous, and stable future," the department said in a statement.

In Damascus, celebrations erupted following Trump’s announcement, which was seen as a significant victory. The lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria reportedly occurred despite Israel’s opposition. According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Trump to maintain the sanctions on Syria and refrain from supporting or stabilizing it, fearing a repeat of events like those on October 7. However, Trump did not agree to the request.

2 View gallery Sec. of state Marco Rubio ( Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas )

In contrast, Israeli officials claimed that the Syrian issue was not raised in recent discussions with the U.S. over the past months and emphasized that they did not "firmly" oppose the move, instead exercising necessary caution in the post-Assad period. According to these officials, the U.S. spent about six months evaluating its options before making a reasonable decision that Israel did not act against. In an optimistic scenario for Israel, the decision increases the likelihood of Syria joining the Western bloc, thereby weakening the Iranian axis’s ability to regain a foothold. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s connection to Syria is significant, as it serves as a counterbalance to the close ties between the new regime and Turkey.