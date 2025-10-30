'We must tell our children the truth': Touring Israel, US Republican delegation vows to counter anti-Israel narrative

A visiting American delegation of Republican lawmakers and political figures is touring Israel and the West Bank this week to reaffirm support for the Jewish state and deepen ties between U.S. legislators and Israeli counterparts. Led by Arkansas State Representative Melinda McAlindon, the delegation is organized by the American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS).

Speaking from Shiloh, one of the sites visited during the trip, McAlindon emphasized the personal significance of the journey. “I have a strong heart for Israel,” she said. “I was super excited about the opportunity to introduce more legislators to what is happening in Israel and show them the land.

US Republican delegation tours Shiloh, vows to counter anti-Israel narrative ( Video: Mickey Schmidt )

"One of the most meaningful moments was when we went out to Shiloh and saw what was there, where the Temple was. We were there at sunset, and it was just absolutely beautiful. It was amazing to see the ruins that were there, to see the evidence of the Temple being there for so many hundreds of years. That was probably one of the most meaningful sights that we've seen so far."

The delegation includes Leora Levy, a Republican National Committee member and former U.S. Senate candidate from Connecticut, who was previously nominated as ambassador to Chile. “I'm a very strong Zionist. I come from a Zionist family. I love Israel,” said Levy. “I led a delegation to Israel seven weeks after October 7. So, I was very happy to be able to participate in this delegation.

"From my perspective, it is to show the people in Israel are my brothers, my sisters, how much support they have from America and that Americans are truly here with them as allies and friends."

The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions in U.S.-Israel relations, particularly amid concern that Israel is losing support among younger Americans. Levy attributed this trend to a hijacked education system and called for a renewed effort to “tell our children the truth” about Israel and its right to exist.

McAlindon, who described the bond between Christians and Jews as rooted in shared biblical faith, said the trip is a powerful tool to educate U.S. state legislators. “The Bible is very clear that we are to support Israel as Christians and as Jews,” she said. “I think it's really important that we continue to educate people on what is happening in Israel, that it is people who live in this land, who are given this land by God and that they have a right to be in the land, and I think it's important that people. See what happened on October 7. I think it's important to bring that message back to other state legislators to say this is what happened and this is what we need to prevent from happening in our own states."

Levy, who has raised three children active in Republican politics, said young conservatives remain strong in their support for Israel. “They understand the connections, that we have shared values, that Israel has a biblical right to be here, the Jews have a biblical right to be here and that we actually are the indigenous people here,” she said.