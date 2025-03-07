Israel's elite drone unit emerges as lethal force, eliminates over 700 Hamas, Hezbollah terrorists

During the October 7 attack, a team from Rochev Shamayim was stationed at the Nahal Oz base but was not activated, despite repeated requests from team commander

Capt. Eden Nimri

, who was later killed in combat. The unit has since expanded significantly, integrating reserve forces and growing to the size of an average battalion. It operates in a force-multiplying role, similar to elite units like Oketz (the IDF’s canine unit) and Yahalom (combat engineers), with small teams embedded within battalions. The unit is now preparing for renewed combat in

Gaza