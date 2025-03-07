Israel's elite drone unit emerges as lethal force, eliminates over 700 Hamas, Hezbollah terrorists

The IDF Sky Rider drone unit, known as "Rochev Shamayim," has evolved into one of the military’s most lethal forces, responsible for eliminating more than 700 Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists since the start of the war. Once primarily reliant on small surveillance drones, the unit now operates advanced attack and reconnaissance drones, providing real-time support to ground forces.
During the IDF's prolonged operations in Gaza's Jabaliya area before the hostage deal, Rochev Shamayim teams were responsible for nearly 60% of targeted strikes. Unit commander Lt. Col. A. said in an interview that the war has transformed the unit, shifting from basic reconnaissance missions to direct engagement, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes using a variety of drones.
A key advantage of the unit is its ability to provide immediate aerial support to ground forces, eliminating the need to wait for air force drones or attack helicopters. In some cases, drones were deployed in poor weather conditions when air force operations were restricted.
Recently released footage shows Rochev Shamayim operatives identifying a Hamas member preparing a rocket launcher in a destroyed building in Jabaliya. The operative was confirmed as a target and eliminated within moments. Another clip from southern Lebanon shows Hezbollah operatives loading weapons into a vehicle in violation of the ceasefire agreement. More than 40 Hezbollah members have been eliminated in similar operations in recent weeks.
"The unit has developed the capability to detect terrorists hiding inside buildings, even while infantry and armored forces are advancing," said Lt. Col. A. "Our teams are deployed at the front lines, working closely with battalion and company commanders, giving them real-time intelligence and strike capability."
During the October 7 attack, a team from Rochev Shamayim was stationed at the Nahal Oz base but was not activated, despite repeated requests from team commander Capt. Eden Nimri, who was later killed in combat. The unit has since expanded significantly, integrating reserve forces and growing to the size of an average battalion. It operates in a force-multiplying role, similar to elite units like Oketz (the IDF’s canine unit) and Yahalom (combat engineers), with small teams embedded within battalions. The unit is now preparing for renewed combat in Gaza and plays a central role in border defense operations in Syria and Lebanon.
"Rochev Shamayim fighters have identified and eliminated, or directly guided strikes that killed, more than 700 terrorists, primarily in Gaza," Lt. Col. A. said. "In a recent operation in Jabaliya, they eliminated over 10 terrorists within hours. In another case, a three-person team took out or assisted in neutralizing 60 terrorists in northern Gaza over the past month."
He noted that the unit’s front-line deployment gives it an operational edge compared to air force drone operators working from remote bases. "Our teams operate in the field, not from air-conditioned control rooms with a cup of coffee," he said. However, he acknowledged the psychological toll, as team members frequently witness their fellow soldiers wounded or killed in battle. The unit provides mental health support to its fighters, with only those injured in the October 7 attack having left.
Rochev Shamayim is now preparing to deploy an upgraded version of Elbit’s Skylark drone, featuring vertical takeoff and high-speed horizontal flight, with plans to eventually integrate small precision-guided missiles. The first team is currently training on the new platform.
"During the war, our unit grew by 30%, and we now have five all-female teams, in addition to mixed-gender teams," Lt. Col. A. said. "While some missions require male fighters due to heavy equipment, once we secure operational control in enemy territory—whether in Gaza or Lebanon—our female teams also operate there."
Second Lt. S., a team commander, added, "Over the past year, we’ve gone from targeting Hezbollah operatives at the Lebanese border to operating directly in ground combat alongside infantry brigades. We now identify deeper Hezbollah positions, hidden infrastructure, and rocket launchers concealed in orchards—and strike them without requiring ground troops to reach those sites first. Personally, I’ve directed various types of firepower, with munitions hitting their targets within minutes."