Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony moved to Tel Aviv, starts next week

The testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial is scheduled to begin on December 10 at 9:00 a.m. The judges of the Jerusalem District Court have ruled that, following security recommendations, the proceedings will take place at the Tel Aviv District Court. The court also rejected Netanyahu’s request to appear before the judicial panel in advance to address procedural matters and security arrangements for his testimony. However, the judges have yet to establish the frequency of the hearings for his testimony.

2 View gallery Prime minister to give his testimony in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Oren Ben Hakun )

The court’s decision was rendered “in light of the professional assessment provided by those responsible for the prime minister’s security, following a meeting during which explanations and clarifications were presented by these parties.”

On Monday, the Shin Bet and the Courts Administration submitted their official position to the Jerusalem District Court regarding the appropriate venue for Netanyahu’s testimony. The Shin Bet argued that, due to heightened security risks, it should be held at the Tel Aviv District Court rather than the capital.

“After evaluating various threats based on relevant intelligence, including information received from the military, and following an analysis conducted by a protection consultant, the agency’s professional position is that, at this time, the hearings for the prime minister’s testimony should not be held at the Jerusalem District Court, even though a protected floor is available within the building,” the Shin Bet stated in its submission.

The agency’s assessment also indicated that “classified information of a ‘Top Secret’ nature concerning threats to the prime minister’s safety was presented during discussions between Shin Bet representatives and those of the Courts Administration, particularly in the context of challenges posed by the ongoing Gaza war. Various security measures were also reviewed by relevant authorities. Under these circumstances, the Courts Administration proposed several alternative venues for conducting the testimony, including court facilities within Jerusalem, such as the Regional Labor Court complex, and outside Jerusalem. However, only two locations – the Justice Hall in Bat Yam and the Justice Hall on Weizmann Street in Tel Aviv – were found to meet the stringent security requirements.”

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Jerusalem courtroom ( Photo: Haim Goldberg )

The statement further noted that the Shin Bet suggested “an additional option: a non-court office building in Jerusalem that meets security criteria. However, upon review, it was determined that this location is incompatible with the unique format and procedural requirements of court proceedings. After considering all relevant factors, including site inspections and the findings of the protection consultant’s report, the Courts Administration recommended conducting the prime minister’s testimony in the underground, fortified courtroom at the Tel Aviv District Court, located in Justice Hall. This recommendation has been accepted by Shin Bet representatives.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Last week, the Jerusalem District Court partially granted Netanyahu’s request to postpone his testimony, despite rejecting a similar request less than two weeks earlier. The court clarified that the Prime Minister’s most recent request to delay his testimony “does not indicate a change in circumstances that would justify altering the scheduled date.” However, the court decided to partially accommodate the request.

“In light of the defense’s claim that it is unprepared to commence its case, coupled with the declaration that no further delays will be requested, and taking into account the undisputed need to advance the proceedings as expeditiously as possible, we have decided, albeit with reservations, to partially grant the request,” the court stated in its decision.

In the second postponement request, first reported by Ynet, Netanyahu asserted: “Despite every effort, the defense is not prepared and cannot be ready to commence the presentation of its case.” Netanyahu’s testimony, originally scheduled for December 2, had been postponed as a result of this request.