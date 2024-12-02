Shin Bet says unsafe for prime minister to testify in Jerusalem court

The Shin Bet said that for security reasons Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be able to testify in his criminal trial for corruption, at the Jerusalem District Court. Netanyahu was indicted on three counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and was scheduled to begin testifying before the court next week.
"After reviewing the various threats and based on relevant information, including some received from the IDF and after advice from a security expert we report our position is that hearing the prime minister's testimony at this time at the Jerusalem District Court should be avoided, even if there is a secure area on the same floor of the building," the Shin Bet wrote in their notification to the court on Friday.
They said there was discussions between the court's administration and representatives of the Shin Bet where top secret information was provided on the threats against the prime minister, amid the war in Gaza, that pose challenges to his security.
An alternative location in the basement of the court building in Jerusalem that met the requirements was suggested but the court administrators said it was not suitable for the session and other locations in Jerusalem were ruled out, while the basement floor of the Tel Aviv District Courthouse was found to be acceptable to all.
"The sooner a decision is made the sooner the preparations needed can begin," the Shin Bet said," adding that additional information could be provided to the court if it requires it, about the threats and the security concerns.
Netanyahu who had been asking to delay his testimony, was granted a two-day delay after he was given a two-month postponement by the court, to allow more time to prepare for his testimony. He was told by the panel of judges that there would be no more delays allowed.