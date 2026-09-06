Bennett reveals top-heavy technocratic Knesset slate ahead of election filing deadline

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday unveiled the candidate slate for his Beyachad party, placing three women with senior public-sector management backgrounds directly behind him as parties race to finalize their lists ahead of the election filing deadline.

Keren Terner, former director-general of the Finance and Transportation ministries, will be No. 2. Liran Avisar Ben-Horin, former director-general of the Communications Ministry, will be No. 3, while Michal Negri, former director-general of the Ra’anana Municipality, will be No. 4. MK Eitan Ginzburg will take the fifth spot.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The rest of the top 10 includes party director-general Bruria Naim Arman, former Aharai CEO Amir Strugo, northern activist Nissan Ze’evi, Orly Harel and Yonatan Shalev, who will be placed at No. 10.

According to the party, nine members of the slate are active reservists who together served 2,825 days of reserve duty during the war.

The full list is:

1. Naftali Bennett

2. Keren Terner

3. Liran Avisar Ben-Horin

4. Michal Negri

5. Eitan Ginzburg

6. Yonatan Shalev

7. Bruria Naim Arman

8. Amir Strugo

9. Nissan Ze’evi

10. Orly Harel

11. Shahar Varon

12. Esti Ayalon Kobo

13. Jeremy Saltan

14. Tzvi Plotnitzky

15. Olesia Kantor

16. Mati Gill

17. Tomer Wiener

18. Tami Muziel

19. Yael Stern

20. Amit Barda

Bennett said the slate reflects the kind of team he wants to bring into government if his party is elected, emphasizing managerial experience and the ability to move quickly from the Knesset into government ministries.

“After hard work and a deep selection process, we are presenting today the best team for fixing the State of Israel,” he said.

He said the list was built around candidates with executive and implementation experience, describing them as people capable of entering the Knesset and government ministries and immediately beginning work.

Bennett also called the slate “the best and most effective” to run for the Knesset in the past generation, saying its members were chosen for their ability to work quickly and effectively.