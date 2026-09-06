Bennett reveals top-heavy technocratic Knesset slate ahead of election filing deadline

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday unveiled the candidate slate for his Beyachad party, placing three women with senior public-sector management backgrounds directly behind him as parties race to finalize their lists ahead of the election filing deadline.
Keren Terner, former director-general of the Finance and Transportation ministries, will be No. 2. Liran Avisar Ben-Horin, former director-general of the Communications Ministry, will be No. 3, while Michal Negri, former director-general of the Ra’anana Municipality, will be No. 4. MK Eitan Ginzburg will take the fifth spot.
The rest of the top 10 includes party director-general Bruria Naim Arman, former Aharai CEO Amir Strugo, northern activist Nissan Ze’evi, Orly Harel and Yonatan Shalev, who will be placed at No. 10.
According to the party, nine members of the slate are active reservists who together served 2,825 days of reserve duty during the war.
The full list is:
1. Naftali Bennett
2. Keren Terner
3. Liran Avisar Ben-Horin
4. Michal Negri
5. Eitan Ginzburg
6. Yonatan Shalev
7. Bruria Naim Arman
8. Amir Strugo
9. Nissan Ze’evi
10. Orly Harel
11. Shahar Varon
12. Esti Ayalon Kobo
13. Jeremy Saltan
14. Tzvi Plotnitzky
15. Olesia Kantor
16. Mati Gill
17. Tomer Wiener
18. Tami Muziel
19. Yael Stern
20. Amit Barda
Bennett said the slate reflects the kind of team he wants to bring into government if his party is elected, emphasizing managerial experience and the ability to move quickly from the Knesset into government ministries.
“After hard work and a deep selection process, we are presenting today the best team for fixing the State of Israel,” he said.
He said the list was built around candidates with executive and implementation experience, describing them as people capable of entering the Knesset and government ministries and immediately beginning work.
Bennett also called the slate “the best and most effective” to run for the Knesset in the past generation, saying its members were chosen for their ability to work quickly and effectively.
The lineup underscores Bennett’s effort to present Beyachad as a managerial, execution-focused alternative built around former senior civil servants, experienced administrators and reservists, rather than a slate dominated by longtime politicians.