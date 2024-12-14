Could a mutual defense treaty have prevented the October 7 massacre?

If the United States and Israel had signed a mutual defense treaty (MDT) before October 7, the Hamas massacre might have been prevented or at least minimized, according to Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of JINSA (Jewish Institute for the National Security of America).

“I think it would have been a signal, at least to actors in the region, particularly the Iranians, of an American commitment to come to Israel's defense,” Makovsky said.

MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY

Discussions about an MDT between Israel and the United States have been ongoing for nearly a decade. JINSA was among the organizations that proposed a framework for how such a treaty could work. The concept was reportedly discussed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last September, prior to the outbreak of war. Currently, the United States has MDTs with 52 countries worldwide, but none with any Middle Eastern nation.

“We believe that it would help bring stability in the region, because no country usually that has a mutual defense treaty with the United States is generally embroiled in a conflict,” Makovsky told ILTV News.

1 View gallery JINSA's Michael Makovsky ( JINSA )

He emphasized that such a treaty could deter regional adversaries, like Iran, and elevate the U.S.-Israel security partnership to an entirely new level.

Makovsky also argued that threats by the U.S. to delay or withhold weapons, as seen in recent months, would be unlikely under an MDT.