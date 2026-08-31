Hundreds turn out in New York to judge Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest

Hundreds of people gathered near Washington Square Park on Sunday for a Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest, with nine contestants competing to see who could best channel New York City’s mayor.
The crowd favorite was Amadeo Fusca, who wore a New York Knicks jersey under a suit and sported a haircut and facial hair similar to Mamdani’s. He took home the $100 prize after winning the loudest applause.
Mamdani, a democratic socialist who took office in January, has built a large following on social media and among younger New Yorkers. His mayoral agenda has focused heavily on using city government to address the pressures facing working-class residents.
The contest, sponsored by the social media app Sonder, leaned heavily into Mamdani’s recognizable campaign style.
Several participants arrived in dark suits, patterned red-and-black ties, dress shoes and silver rings. One wore a brown suit resembling one Mamdani used during his 2025 campaign.
Another contestant went in a very different direction, appearing shirtless under an apron in a nod to a rap music video Mamdani made in 2019.
The competition itself was simple.
Each participant was asked to name a favorite pizza, and the winner was determined entirely by the volume of applause from the crowd.
The event initially began inside Washington Square Park, but police told organizers and attendees they had to leave because they did not have a permit.
The group then moved just outside the park and continued the contest there.
It was not the first time New Yorkers had gathered to compare Mamdani doubles.
A similar look-alike contest was held in Brooklyn in 2025, while Mamdani was still campaigning for mayor.