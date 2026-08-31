Hundreds turn out in New York to judge Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest

Hundreds of people gathered near Washington Square Park on Sunday for a Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest, with nine contestants competing to see who could best channel New York City’s mayor.

The crowd favorite was Amadeo Fusca, who wore a New York Knicks jersey under a suit and sported a haircut and facial hair similar to Mamdani’s. He took home the $100 prize after winning the loudest applause.

Gallery Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest ( Photo: Reuters/ Adam Gray )

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who took office in January, has built a large following on social media and among younger New Yorkers. His mayoral agenda has focused heavily on using city government to address the pressures facing working-class residents.

The contest, sponsored by the social media app Sonder, leaned heavily into Mamdani’s recognizable campaign style.

Several participants arrived in dark suits, patterned red-and-black ties, dress shoes and silver rings. One wore a brown suit resembling one Mamdani used during his 2025 campaign.

( Photo: Reuters/ Adam Gray )

Another contestant went in a very different direction, appearing shirtless under an apron in a nod to a rap music video Mamdani made in 2019.

The competition itself was simple.

Each participant was asked to name a favorite pizza, and the winner was determined entirely by the volume of applause from the crowd.

Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest ( Photo: Reuters/ Adam Gray )

Zohran Mamdani look-alike contest ( Photo: AP/ Heather Khalifa )

The event initially began inside Washington Square Park, but police told organizers and attendees they had to leave because they did not have a permit.

The group then moved just outside the park and continued the contest there.

It was not the first time New Yorkers had gathered to compare Mamdani doubles.

A similar look-alike contest was held in Brooklyn in 2025, while Mamdani was still campaigning for mayor.