Jerusalem ranks last in Israel for quality of life, report finds

Among Israel’s 16 largest cities, Jerusalem has the worst quality of life, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics report published Tuesday.

Kfar Saba, a central-Israeli city with a majority Jewish population of over 110,400, scored the highest overall in the 51 areas that were assessed.

The CBS evaluated life expectancy, the density of housing, satisfaction with the cleanliness of the area, satisfaction with parks and green areas, and general confidence about the residential neighborhood.

Tel Aviv, Israel’s 2nd most populous city and the world’s most expensive metropolis , ranked sixth.

Other above-average cities included Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, and the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

The central cities of Holon and Petah Tikva were ranked as average, along with Haifa in northern Israel.

Below-average cities included Beit Shemesh, Ashdod, Bnei Brak, Bat Yam and Jerusalem, which ranked last.

Kfar Saba ranked highest in overall score, while Tel Aviv led in terms of job opportunities as well as access to computers among schoolchildren.

However, the coastal city fared less well in overvalued home and rent prices, satisfaction in work-life balance, sense of security, and water quality.

While Israel's most populous city Jerusalem ranked last, it scored higher than average in 18 of the measured areas.