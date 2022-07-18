At least 15 hurt when tour bus overturns on way to Jerusalem

At least 15 people were hurt Monday when a tour bus overturned on the main highway en route to Jerusalem.
The bus was carrying 38 pensioners, who were out on a day trip. No one appeared to have been seriously hurt.
The bus crashed into the barrier on the side of the road and fell into a nearby field, and passengers were extracted from the vehicle by emergency teams through windows.
A paramedic who was among the first to arrive on the scene said the bus driver had extracted himself out of the vehicle, while the passengers were still on board.
"We arrived at the scene with a large force. We saw the bus leaning on its side in a field on the side of the road. The passengers were fully conscious and without visible injuries," he said.
"We assisted their extraction and began examining the wounded to assist with medical treatment and evacuation for further tests at the hospital."
MDA teams said the initial report about the crash on Highway 1 near the Anaba Junction was received at approximately 8:20am.
Police said they were investigating the crash.