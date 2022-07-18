Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
29C
האוטובוס נוטה על צידו בצד הדרך, כביש 1 לכיוון ירושלים
Tour bus overturns on the Jerusalem highway on Monday
Photo: MDA
Tour bus overturns on the Jerusalem highway on Monday

At least 15 hurt when tour bus overturns on way to Jerusalem

Paramedic who arrived at scene says driver was found sitting outside after extracting himself, while group of pensioners who were still on board had to be taken out by rescue teams; police say will investigate crash

Meir Turgeman, Roi Rubinstein |
Published: 07.18.22, 11:25
At least 15 people were hurt Monday when a tour bus overturned on the main highway en route to Jerusalem.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The bus was carrying 38 pensioners, who were out on a day trip. No one appeared to have been seriously hurt.
    2 View gallery
    האוטובוס נוטה על צידו בצד הדרך, כביש 1 לכיוון ירושלים    האוטובוס נוטה על צידו בצד הדרך, כביש 1 לכיוון ירושלים
    Tour bus overturns on the Jerusalem highway on Monday
    (Photo: MDA)
    The bus crashed into the barrier on the side of the road and fell into a nearby field, and passengers were extracted from the vehicle by emergency teams through windows.
    A paramedic who was among the first to arrive on the scene said the bus driver had extracted himself out of the vehicle, while the passengers were still on board.
    Bus overturns on Jerusalem highways
    "We arrived at the scene with a large force. We saw the bus leaning on its side in a field on the side of the road. The passengers were fully conscious and without visible injuries," he said.
    "We assisted their extraction and began examining the wounded to assist with medical treatment and evacuation for further tests at the hospital."
    2 View gallery
    האוטובוס נוטה על צידו בצד הדרך, כביש 1 לכיוון ירושלים    האוטובוס נוטה על צידו בצד הדרך, כביש 1 לכיוון ירושלים
    Tour bus overturns on the Jerusalem highway on Monday
    (Photo: MDA)
    MDA teams said the initial report about the crash on Highway 1 near the Anaba Junction was received at approximately 8:20am.
    Police said they were investigating the crash.
    Talkbacks for this article 0