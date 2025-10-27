IDF intensifies strikes in Lebanon; Hezbollah chief says war still possible

Eleven months have passed since the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect. Since then, the IDF says its Northern Command has killed about 330 terrorists. In the past two weeks alone, 10 Hezbollah operatives were killed, and numerous airstrikes targeted the group’s infrastructure.

According to the military, last week saw the completion of the largest division-level exercise since the start of the war. The 91st Division drill focused on improving operational readiness for both defense and offense along the Lebanese border—on land, at sea, and in the air.

An IDF strike in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

During the cease-fire, the IDF continued efforts to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities and to preserve achievements along the northern front. Amid the recent uptick in strikes, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said Sunday that “the possibility of war exists, but it is not certain.”

Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force killed Ali Hussein al-Musawi, a Hezbollah weapons smuggler, in the Bekaa Valley deep inside Lebanon. According to the IDF, al-Musawi was involved in procuring and transferring weapons from Syria to Lebanon and played a key role in Hezbollah’s rearmament. Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV reported that al-Musawi had been a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and had held security and military roles after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

2 View gallery IDF strike in Lebanon

Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya reported that al-Musawi was killed by a drone in the village of al-Nabi Sheet in the Bekaa Valley. A security source told the network that he had studied medicine in Tehran and served in a senior position during Hezbollah’s military campaign in Syria. He reportedly resumed security and military activity in Lebanon’s Bekaa region after the Assad regime’s collapse and the withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria. The report added that he was known to be “security cautious” and had survived an assassination attempt three months ago.

Today, the air force also killed Abd Mahmoud al-Sayed near Naqoura in southern Lebanon. The IDF said he was Hezbollah’s local representative in the al-Biasha area and managed contacts between the organization and residents on economic and military matters. He, too, was killed in a drone strike.

On Saturday night, the IDF eliminated Mohammed Akram Arabiya, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, near the village of Klia in southern Lebanon. The military said Arabiya had recently worked to restore combat capabilities and rebuild the group’s terrorist infrastructure.

2 View gallery Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem ( צילום: Al Manar TV/Reuters )

Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem spoke to the group’s Al-Manar TV and discussed the possibility of renewed fighting with Israel. “There is a certain level of deterrence that may not prevent war, but it does stop Israel from achieving its objectives,” he said. “The possibility of war exists, but it is not certain. I advise them, even though they are our enemies, to implement the agreement that was reached. If they don’t, they won’t achieve results, and we will continue to prepare for any possible aggression. We are ready for defense.”

“We, as the resistance, are prepared to defend ourselves, but we have no decision to start a battle or initiate fighting,” Qassem added. “However, if a battle is forced upon us—even if we have nothing but a wooden plank—we will not allow the Israelis to pass. We will fight them, even if no men or women are left among us.”

When asked about the danger of an Israeli strike, he replied: “I do what must be done and trust in God.”

Addressing Hezbollah’s decision to join the war against Israel in support of Gaza, Qassem said, “We made the decision because it was unacceptable for the enemy to be on our border waging a war of annihilation against the resistance in Gaza, only to move on to the rest of the region. Our participation was justified and correct, and if it happened again, we would make the same decision.”

He said Hezbollah’s tactics have since changed: “We don’t have a surplus of power, but we have the power we need. The Radwan Force remains an essential part of the resistance, which continues today.”