Overture to Putin? Syrian ruler appoints Kremlin-connected brother to key post

Ahmad al-Sharaa names brother Maher secretary general of the presidency, sparking concerns of dynastic rule; Maher, a gynecologist, lived in Russia for years and is married to Tatiana Zakirova, whose family holds major business ties in Moscow

The appointment of Maher al-Sharaa, brother of Syria’s new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, as secretary general of the presidency has drawn attention from Arab media outlets, not only due to the familial connection — which some interpret as a sign of renewed dynastic rule in Syria — but also because of his close personal and professional ties to Russia.
Maher al-Sharaa studied and worked in Russia as a gynecologist and is married to Tatiana Zakirova, a Russian national and mother of their three children.
Maher al-Sharaa
Zakirova’s family reportedly holds lucrative business interests in Russia, including government contracts, and is said to play a key role in the family’s ongoing contacts with Moscow.
Following the fall of the Assad regime — which was heavily backed by Russia during the Syrian civil war — the Kremlin has sought to preserve its longstanding strategic foothold in Syria, particularly its air and naval bases.
בסיס הצי הרוסי טרטוס בחופי הים התיכון של סוריהבסיס הצי הרוסי טרטוס בחופי הים התיכון של סוריה
Russia's naval base in Tartus, Syria
(Photo: PLANET LABS PBC)
Negotiations between Moscow and Syria’s new leadership have indicated Damascus may be open to maintaining friendly ties, but with conditions.
One of the reported demands includes the extradition of deposed leader Bashar Assad, who fled the country during the revolution and was granted refuge by Russian President Vladimir Putin, so that he may stand trial.
3 View gallery
Deposed Syrian ruler Bashar Assad with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 Deposed Syrian ruler Bashar Assad with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015
Deposed Syrian ruler Bashar Assad with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015
(Photo: Reuters)
Over the weekend, the BBC’s Arabic service reported that Maher al-Sharaa could play a pivotal role in shaping Syria’s future economic, military and diplomatic direction.
Despite his brother Ahmad’s military opposition to Assad and his reported ties to al-Qaeda, the report noted that Maher’s medical career in Russia remained uninterrupted.
