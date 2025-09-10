France’s Macron appoints new prime minister ahead of anti-government protests

French President Emmanuel Macron named his 39-year-old Defense Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, as the new prime minister on Tuesday, a day after Francois Bayrou was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament. The vote dealt a severe blow to Macron, who struggles to advance domestic and economic reforms in a fractured and paralyzed legislature.

Lecornu, Macron’s fifth prime minister in under two years, steps into a deepening political crisis as public support for the president hits an all-time low, with mass protests planned for Wednesday under the slogan “Bloquons tout” (“Let’s block everything”).

3 View gallery Sebastien Lecornu and French President Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP )

The crisis began in June 2024 when Macron called snap elections for the National Assembly, hoping to bolster his centrist bloc. Instead, the move weakened his allies while strengthening far-right and far-left factions, leaving no political group with a majority in the lower house for the first time in decades.

Since then, Macron has relied on fragile minority governments, with the last three prime ministers unable to push through critical economic reforms. France faces a staggering public debt of 3.3 trillion euros, equivalent to 114% of GDP, and an annual deficit of nearly 6%, double the EU’s target.

Bayrou’s ousting followed opposition parties’ rejection of his proposed budget cuts, leaving Macron with two choices: call new elections or appoint a new prime minister. He chose the latter, selecting Lecornu, a loyal ally, despite speculation he might pick a leftist candidate.

Lecornu, politically active since age 16, supported former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign and became a mayor in Normandy at 18. By 22, he advised Sarkozy, later joining Macron’s new centrist movement in 2017 and leading his successful 2022 reelection campaign against far-right leader Marine Le Pen .

Macron’s decision to appoint another centrist, rather than a leftist, signals his determination to maintain his economic agenda of tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy alongside raising the retirement age.

3 View gallery Marine Le Pen ( Photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP )

The Socialist Party, which had signaled willingness to cooperate with Macron in exchange for revising this agenda, expressed fury. Socialist lawmaker Philippe Brun told Reuters, “Regardless of Sebastien Lecornu's personal qualities, his nomination is a slap in the face of parliament. Macron naming one of his followers has the whiff of an end-of-reign."

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, called Lecornu’s appointment “the last shot of Macronism,” accusing the president of “entrenching himself with his small circle of loyalists.” However, Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s protégé and National Rally’s prime ministerial candidate, left room for limited cooperation, saying, “We’ll judge the new prime minister based on his abilities, without illusions.”

Reports suggest Lecornu held a “secret dinner” with Bardella last year, and National Rally sources indicated potential collaboration on specific issues, though they firmly oppose tax hikes on the middle class for the urgent 2026 budget.

With 77% of French citizens dissatisfied with Macron, according to a recent poll, the president has rejected calls to resign, vowing to serve until 2027. Wednesday’s planned protests, fueled by online calls for civil disobedience, unite opposing political factions aiming to paralyze France through road blockades and non-payment at stores.

3 View gallery Lecornu ( Photo: Aris MESSINIS / AFP )

A police source told AFP, “This won’t be pretty.” An intelligence official described the movement as “leaderless and widespread,” noting frustration spans from rural villages to major cities. Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau warned of potential violence, saying, “Small, determined, and highly organized groups are seeking violence.”