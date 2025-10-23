Hero's welcome: Freed hostage Matan Angrest returns home after rehab

Hostage survivor Matan Angrest was released Thursday from rehabilitation in Ramat Gan and began his journey home to Kiryat Bialik, days after returning to Israel from 738 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Outside the rehab facility at Kfar Maccabiah, a cheering crowd waved Israeli flags and sang “We love you” as Angrest emerged. He smiled, waved and thanked them before removing a photo of himself taken during his time in captivity from the family car.

Released hostage Matan Angrest is back home ( Video: Elad Gershgorn, Sharon Zur, Emek Hefer, social media )

Wearing a green scarf of his beloved soccer team, Maccabi Haifa, Angrest made several emotional stops on his way north. He first visited Or Akiva, where residents gathered in celebration, waving as he passed along the coastal highway. He later stopped at Haifa’s Sammy Ofer Stadium, where Maccabi fans lifted him onto their shoulders in a spontaneous show of support.

In his home neighborhood of Givat HaRakefet in Kiryat Bialik, the community prepared a festive welcome, decorating the area with balloons, Israeli flags, banners from the local municipality and Maccabi Haifa, as well as lights and photos of Angrest. Large crowds began to gather near Yitzhak Rabin Square at the neighborhood entrance. However, the celebrations were briefly disrupted when fans set off a flare that caused a small fire.

9 View gallery Released hostage Matan Angrest ( Photo: Sharon Zur )

9 View gallery ( Photo: Sharon Zur )

9 View gallery ( Photo: Sharon Zur )

9 View gallery ( Photo: Sharon Zur )

Angrest, a tank crewman in the Armored Corps, was wounded and kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 during a battle near Nahal Oz. Three of his comrades— Capt. Daniel Perez , Sgt. Tomer Leibowitz and Staff Sgt. Itay Chen—were killed in the assault. Chen’s body remains held in Gaza.