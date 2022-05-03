Israel marks start of Memorial Day with one-minute siren

Israel on Tuesday evening honored its fallen with a one-minute siren heard all over country, commencing the national Memorial Day.

An annual state ceremony was held at the Western Wall in honor of the dead, attended by the country's top officials.

Israelis will mourn the death of 24,068 IDF men and women who have died since the establishment of the state, and 4,216 civilians who were victims of terror attacks. This year, 56 more names were added to the list of fallen, and 84 people died from wounds received in past wars.

President Issac Herzog said in a speech that the enemies of Israel rise up even today, to destroy the country with their acts of terror.

"Over the past year, past weeks, and indeed past few days, grief and pain have struck us time and again," Herzog said.

"As always our enemies find us ready and determined, with one hand holding a weapon and the other extended in dialogue and peace," he said.

"From here, I pray for the speedy return of our captured and the missing soldiers and civilians, and the task of bringing them back home remains on our shoulders," he said, referring to two soldiers presumed dead and two civilians captives held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

On Wednesday, a two-minute siren will mark the start of the day's events with national memorial services held across the country's 52 cemeteries.

The main event will be held on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem that will include an air force flyover.

A separate event in the memory of the victims of terror will begin there at 13:00pm local time.

In a message to troops, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said the events of the day give pause and allow the time to reflect on those who have died and on their families.

"This relentless pain is present at all times but reminds us of our freedom, independence and security."

In a ceremony held earlier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for unity and an end to the polarization gripping the country.

"If internal unity fails, and anger and hate, is allowed to take hold, our enemies will use it to harm us. Our people carry the scars of our forefather's internal strife," he said.