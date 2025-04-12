No breakthrough expected in U.S.-Iran talks, says counter-terror expert

The U.S. and Iran are unlikely to secure a deal over the weekend, despite direct talks, according to Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.
She told ILTV that “not a lot has changed for both ends. Iran wants to keep their nuclear capability,” and they are going to try to achieve that. She said the Islamic regime is likely to highlight the fact that Israel has nuclear capabilities and emphasize that Iran signed the previous agreement—while it was the United States that pulled out.
“I don't expect big things to happen over the weekend,” Eisin said. “I think that the fact that there's going to be meetings at all, that's the big event over the weekend. It's going to really be the first time that you're going to have openly, overtly, clear-cut talks between top U.S. and top Iranian officials. That's not something we saw in any of the previous times of negotiations over Iran trying to achieve nuclear capability.”
Watch the full interview: