No breakthrough expected in U.S.-Iran talks, says counter-terror expert

The U.S. and Iran are unlikely to secure a deal over the weekend, despite direct talks, according to Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

The U.S. and Iran are unlikely to secure a deal over the weekend, despite direct talks, according to Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

The U.S. and Iran are unlikely to secure a deal over the weekend, despite direct talks, according to Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

She told ILTV that “not a lot has changed for both ends. Iran wants to keep their nuclear capability,” and they are going to try to achieve that. She said the Islamic regime is likely to highlight the fact that Israel has nuclear capabilities and emphasize that Iran signed the previous agreement—while it was the United States that pulled out.

She told ILTV that “not a lot has changed for both ends. Iran wants to keep their nuclear capability,” and they are going to try to achieve that. She said the Islamic regime is likely to highlight the fact that Israel has nuclear capabilities and emphasize that Iran signed the previous agreement—while it was the United States that pulled out.

She told ILTV that “not a lot has changed for both ends. Iran wants to keep their nuclear capability,” and they are going to try to achieve that. She said the Islamic regime is likely to highlight the fact that Israel has nuclear capabilities and emphasize that Iran signed the previous agreement—while it was the United States that pulled out.