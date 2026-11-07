‘This is a time for unity’: Netanyahu renews coalition appeal as Eisenkot courts Haredi parties

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar! party, is expected to receive the mandate to form Israel’s next government from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday after 67 lawmakers recommended him. With the possibility that Eisenkot could persuade the ultra-Orthodox parties to join him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shifted for the first time since the election to an explicit message of “unity.” Until now, Netanyahu had called for a “broad national government” without explicitly using the word.

After weeks of promoting claims that the election was being “stolen,” Netanyahu said Saturday evening: “Citizens of Israel, this is a time for unity. You know that I called for it during the election campaign and repeated that call afterward. This is the will of the people, and this is what the hour demands.”

Gallery Netanyahu’s message Saturday evening ( Photo: Prime Minister’s Office )

About an hour later, Yashar! responded, signaling that it would agree to a unity government only if Netanyahu abandoned the more hardline parties in his bloc. The party called Netanyahu “hysterical” and said: “If Likud and its partners are suddenly interested in ‘unity’ and a broad government, they are more than welcome to publicly announce that they are breaking their alliance with the extremists, accepting Gadi Eisenkot’s four principles and are prepared to enter a government under Prime Minister Eisenkot. Until then, this is nothing more than a pathetic spin.”

Netanyahu, however, made clear that he had no intention of abandoning the parties in his bloc as part of any unity arrangement. “There is only one choice, not national suicide, but national unity,” he said. “I call for the establishment of a national unity government that includes all the parties of the national camp and all the Zionist parties that want to protect our country, the one and only state of the Jewish people.”

“A national unity government will permanently remove the Iranian nuclear threat, preserve Israel as a Jewish state and bring unity among us,” he continued. “I call on everyone to show responsibility at this decisive moment. This is what the hour demands. This is imperative for our survival.”

Netanyahu also claimed that Eisenkot intended to establish a government as early as the coming week that would depend on Arab parties. “Already this coming week, there are those who intend to hurriedly swear in a government with supporters of terrorism,” he said. “To establish a government in the State of Israel with those who seek to eliminate the State of Israel, with those who want to establish a Palestinian state on its ruins.”

“We all know the truth,” Netanyahu continued. “A government dependent on Hamas supporters will not fight Hamas. A government dependent on those who hate Judaism will not preserve Israel as a Jewish state. A government dependent on radical Islam will not fight radical Islam.”

He argued that such a government would be unable to eliminate the Iranian threat or protect Israeli soldiers in Gaza and Lebanon, accusing some of its prospective members of calling IDF soldiers war criminals and praising Hamas Nukhba terrorists and Hezbollah killers. “A government like this, dependent on Islamists, will dismantle the State of Israel from within, as is happening in European countries, and much worse than that,” he said.

Yashar! responded with a lengthy attack on Netanyahu, calling him “the outgoing prime minister” and accusing him of embracing the language of unity only after realizing that his days in office could be numbered.

“Someone who divided, incited and set parts of Israeli society against one another is heard using the word ‘unity’ only when he realizes that his days in office are numbered,” the party said. “Unity is an important value for Israel. Netanyahu acted systematically and determinedly against it even during the most difficult war in our history.”

The party accused Netanyahu of undermining previous unity and emergency governments and said the national emergency government Eisenkot intends to establish would include only parties and lawmakers that accept Yashar!’s four principles. Those include recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization and committing to destroy its military and governing power.

“If Likud and its partners are suddenly interested in ‘unity’ and a broad government, they are more than welcome to publicly announce that they are breaking their alliance with the extremists, accepting Gadi Eisenkot’s four principles and are prepared to enter a government under Prime Minister Eisenkot,” the party said. “Until then, this is nothing more than a pathetic spin.”

Shortly before Netanyahu’s statement, the Democrats issued a message signaling that they would not rule out cooperation with the ultra-Orthodox parties, while laying out conditions that could prove difficult for them to accept.

Against the backdrop of disagreements within the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu, Democrats leader Yair Golan said: “The Netanyahu government must be replaced, and we must establish a government of rescue and change that will secure Israel’s democracy, security and future. We are committed to making every effort to make that happen.”

Yair Golan ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

“We are not looking to punish the ultra-Orthodox,” Golan added. “We want a partnership with the Haredi public, but a genuine partnership requires mutual responsibility. Unlike Netanyahu, we will not go all the way to Bnei Brak or Mea Shearim. Anyone who wants a partnership with us will have to meet us in Ramat Gan.”

“The ultra-Orthodox need to enlist,” he continued. “Their integration into employment needs to expand, and every child in Israel must receive the tools needed to earn a dignified living. The middle class cannot continue carrying the economic and security burden alone.”

“And just as we respect the ultra-Orthodox way of life, we expect them to respect ours as well. In our municipalities, people must be able to go out on Shabbat, drink coffee and, heaven forbid, even get there by public transportation,” Golan said. “We are extending a hand out of a genuine desire to establish a government of change. We are absolutely not giving anyone a blank check. Anyone who wants to work with us will have to be prepared for change.”

Following Netanyahu’s statement, Democrats lawmaker Gilad Kariv said: “When Netanyahu says this is the time for unity, it is clear that he too understands that they lost the election.”

Democrats faction chair Efrat Rayten wrote on X: “If anyone heard a loud noise from the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv, it was probably reality hitting Netanyahu. He lost and realized that we are determined to establish a government.”

She accused Netanyahu of simultaneously calling for “fake unity” and inciting against Arab Israelis, and said his renewed warnings reflected “complete panic.”

Leaders of the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu meet after the election

Golan’s willingness to cooperate with the ultra-Orthodox comes amid deep disagreements within the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said Friday that he intended to actively vote against a minority government dependent on support or abstention from Arab parties. Instead, Liberman said he was prepared to compromise on the ultra-Orthodox military draft issue in order to establish a government with the Haredi parties.

“In the political reality that has been created, national responsibility requires us to make difficult decisions and be prepared for painful compromises,” Liberman said.

“We must put an end to the Netanyahu era, we must not be dragged into another election, and we must not establish a government that depends on the abstention of the Joint List and Ra’am,” he added. “On every other issue, it is permissible and desirable to show flexibility, compromise and understand that if you grasp too much, you grasp nothing. That includes the draft law.”

“It is painful for me, and I know it is painful for many others,” Liberman said. “But given the range of challenges we face today, the national interest of the State of Israel and the people of Israel must come before every other consideration.”

Eisenkot, however, signaled Friday that he intended to continue pursuing an initial minority government of 48 lawmakers, with outside support from Ra’am and potentially United Torah Judaism, while appearing to take aim at Liberman.

“I intend to fulfill the mandate the people gave me, and the mandate the president is expected to give me, with a profound sense of responsibility,” Eisenkot said. “This is a test of leadership and love of country in the fullest sense of those words.”

“Anyone who tries to undermine or thwart the formation of a government for personal rather than substantive reasons will be remembered by history as someone who failed to rise to the occasion and failed to act to save Israel in a time of emergency,” he added. “That will not be forgiven.”

Eisenkot is expected to receive the mandate from Herzog on Sunday after 67 lawmakers recommended him, compared with 46 who recommended Netanyahu. United Torah Judaism declined to recommend either candidate, a potentially encouraging signal for members of the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu who hope to establish a government with the ultra-Orthodox parties rather than the Arab parties.

But the parliamentary arithmetic remains difficult. Together with United Torah Judaism, the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu would have 55 seats. If Liberman refuses to rely on Arab parties, it would still need Shas to reach the 61 seats required for a majority.