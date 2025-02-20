Bodies of four hostages arrive at forensic institute to be identified

The coffins carrying the remains of four hostages that were released from captivity in Gaza arrived at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir on Thursday afternoon, where their identities will be confirmed.
Hundreds of people, many carrying Israeli flags and wearing orange, arrived at the scene and sang Hatikva as the coffins were unloaded and taken in to the institute.
The coffins are believed to hold the remains of Shiri Bibas, her young children Kfir and Ariel, and Oded Lipshitz.
Prior to crossing into Israel, the IDF held a short ceremony during which a chapter of Psalms was read by the Chief Military Rabbi Brigadier General Eyal Karim and the coffins were draped in the Israeli flag, according to protocol.
At the end of the identification process, an official notification will be given to the families.
The transfer comes as 503 days of hope for a different ending are shattered, and Israel is living through one of the most difficult days since October 7.