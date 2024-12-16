Pilot paints ribbons in Israel's sky in support of hostages' release

'Even the sky wants the hostages home,' says a reader after seeing the sight many describe as spectacular; no details yet on who the pilot or pilots were 

A plane flying over Israel early on Monday, painted a ribbons symbolizing the call for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
The gesture was made by one or more pilot whose identity is not yet known and the symbol was seen from north to south, as the dawn skies turned red and the sun came up.
Ribbons painted in the sky in support of the hostages
(Photo: Oren Reiss)
(Photo: Oren Reiss)

3 View gallery
מחווה לחטופים בשמי ישראל שבוצעה על ידי טייסמחווה לחטופים בשמי ישראל שבוצעה על ידי טייס
Ribbons painted in the sky in support of the hostages
(Photo: Danny Sadeh)
(Photo: Danny Sadeh)
3 View gallery
מחווה לחטופים בשמי ישראל שבוצעה על ידי טייסמחווה לחטופים בשמי ישראל שבוצעה על ידי טייס
Ribbons painted in the sky in support of the hostages
(Photo: Daniela Mazor)
(Photo: Daniela Mazor)
3 View gallery
מחווה לחטופים בשמי ישראל שבוצעה על ידי טייסמחווה לחטופים בשמי ישראל שבוצעה על ידי טייס
Ribbons painted in the sky in support of the hostages
(Photo: Chick)
(Photo: Chick)
Photographs were sent to Ynet from readers all over the country, some calling the sight "spectacular."
"May this be a sign," one reader who counted three ribbons, said. "Even the sky wants the hostages to come home," another wrote.
