Netanyahu and Putin hold first phone call since 2023 amid regional tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking their first conversation since December 2023.
The call came shortly after Israel conducted a second airstrike in Yemen within 24 hours, although the airstrikes were not mentioned in either side's summary. The leaders discussed developments in the Middle East and bilateral relations.
Putin raised concerns over the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza, reiterating Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms. He warned that counterterror operations should not lead to severe harm to civilians. Russia expressed willingness to assist in reducing civilian suffering and deescalating the conflict. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in continued dialogue on evacuating Russian nationals and securing the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Netanyahu’s office made no mention of Gaza, instead thanking Putin for Russia’s role in securing the release of Sasha Trufanov, an Israeli-Russian dual national held by Hamas. Netanyahu also emphasized Israel’s ongoing efforts to free all remaining hostages. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings on the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, with Netanyahu highlighting the Red Army’s decisive role and the contributions of Jewish soldiers and commanders.
Tuesday’s call was the first between the leaders since December 2023, when Netanyahu left a cabinet meeting for nearly an hour to speak with Putin. That conversation came 10 days after the October 17 Hamas-led assault on southern Israel.