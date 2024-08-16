Trump says will give Israel what it needs to win, calls for war to end

Former president says Democratic presidential hopeful Harris tied Israel's hands in war, denies speaking to Netanyahu after his visit to Mar-a-Lago; says most hostages already dead  

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to quickly end Israel's war in Gaza, but the former president also criticized ceasefire demands.
"He knows what he's doing, I did encourage him to get this over with," Trump told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "It has to get over with fast. ... Get your victory and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop."
Trump was referring to his meeting with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence in late July, when Netanyahu visited the United States. He also met President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during his trip.
2 View gallery
דונלד טראמפ בעצרת למען המאבק באנטישמיות בניו ג'רזידונלד טראמפ בעצרת למען המאבק באנטישמיות בניו ג'רזי
Donald Trump
(Photo: Adam Gray / Getty Images )
There has been an increased risk of a broader war in the Middle East after the recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.
In an event later on Thursday about tackling antisemitism, Trump criticized Biden and Harris' months-long calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.
"From the start, Harris has worked to tie Israel's hand behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire, always demanding a cease-fire," Trump said, adding it "would only give Hamas time to regroup and launch a new October 7 style attack."
Trump added: "I will give Israel the support that it needs to win but I do want them to win fast."
In the same event, Trump also labeled pro-Palestinian supporters calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel's war as "pro-Hamas thugs" and "jihad sympathizers." He threatened to arrest and deport them from the U.S. if he became president.
2 View gallery
בנימין ושרה נתניהו נפגשים עם דונלד טראמפבנימין ושרה נתניהו נפגשים עם דונלד טראמפ
Donald Trump with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Mar-a-Lago last month
(Photo: GPO)
Netanyahu's office and Trump both separately denied on Thursday an Axios report that said they had spoken the previous day about the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |>>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""