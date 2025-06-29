Russia downs Ukrainian F-16 warplane in largest air assault since war began

, launching nearly 500 drones and dozens of missiles overnight, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The assault comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which began in February 2022.

, launching nearly 500 drones and dozens of missiles overnight, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The assault comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which began in February 2022.

Ukraine reported that Russia fired 477 drones and 60 ballistic and cruise missiles targeting southern, central and western regions of the country. One person was killed in a drone strike in the southern Kherson region and six others—including a child—were injured in the central Cherkasy region.

In the western Lviv region, near the Polish border, a drone strike triggered a massive fire at a factory in the city of Drohobych, causing power outages across parts of the city. Poland and its NATO allies scrambled fighter jets as a precaution, though no violations of Polish airspace were reported.

Ukraine’s military said it downed 211 drones and 37 missiles during the attack. An additional 225 drones were described as “lost,” a term used by Ukraine to refer to drones diverted by electronic warfare or those sent as decoys without explosive payloads.

, with both sides deploying increasingly advanced and lethal unmanned aerial vehicles. The fighting has turned into a testing ground for emerging weapons technology. Russia’s military also reported that it intercepted three Ukrainian drones overnight.

