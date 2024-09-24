Hezbollah rocket explodes in front of car on the highway

Hezbollah continued to launch rockets Tuesday morning toward the Upper Galilee and the Jezreel Valley, after overnight and early on Tuesday it launched rockets toward Afula, Nazareth, the Haifa Bay area and many other populated areas. During the barrage toward Krayot-Haifa Bay Tuesday morning, a rocket exploded on Route 70, near the northern Israeli city of Tamra. In footage from a vehicle's dashcam taken during the rocket warning siren, the moment of impact can be seen a very short distance away. Watch the video:





Since midnight, Hezbollah has launched over 90 rockets at Israel.

According to the directives of the Home Front Command, the moment a rocket alert siren sounds one must stop the vehicle on the side of the road, turn off the engine and get out of it as safely as possible. If it is possible to reach a nearby building at the time of the warning, do so, and if not, move away from the vehicle over the side of the road or the safety barrier, lie on the ground and protect your head with your hands for 10 minutes.

"There were no alarms or warnings. Everything was sudden. I saw people running away, everyone was in shock and didn't know what to do," Omri Abu-Rish, whose car camera recorded the impact near the vehicle on Route 70, told Ynet.





1 View gallery Damage caused by rocket in Kiryat Shmona ( Photo: Jalaa Marey/ AFP )

The Home Front Command called on the residents of Arab society to obey for instructions and to enter protected spaces during alarms, but in many localities there are almost no protected spaces.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah launched five missiles toward the Jezreel Valley at around 9:30 a.m. Some were intercepted and others exploded in open areas. Fragments of interceptions were detected in several localities in the vicinity - including in the Arab Israeli town of Yafa an-Naseriyye, where a large piece of shrapnel was seen falling in the street, as residents gathered around it. In Moshav Balfouria in the Jezreel Valley, a crater was created from one of the falls.

At the same time, Hezbollah launched about 50 rockets toward Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding area. Most of them were intercepted, but some of them exploded in the city area. Direct damage was recorded, among other things, to the warehouses of the municipality of Kiryat Shmona. No injuries were reported. Five fire crews from the Galilee-Golan station were called to the scene, and worked to put out the fire in the warehouses and other open areas.