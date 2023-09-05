Israel charges 2 Arab citizens for smuggling arms across Jordan border

According to the indictment, the arms, including Claymore mines never before seen in Israel, were intended for Islamic Jihad operatives in Jenin; Police says major terror strikes were averted

Israel Moskovitz, Yoav Zitun|
Israel on Tuesday handed down indictments against two Arab citizens of Israel, charging them with arms smuggling across the Israel-Jordan border. A resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarm was also indicted.
According to the charges, the smuggled arms, including four handguns and Claymore mines that are capable of busting bunkers and can be used against tanks, that have never before been seen in Israel, were intended for two residents of the Jenin refugee camp who are affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group.
2 View gallery
Explosives smuggled across the Jordanian border last month Explosives smuggled across the Jordanian border last month
Explosives smuggled across the Jordanian border last month
(Photo: Israel Police )
One of the suspects was said to have trafficked in gun parts worth 6,000 shekels in July for and acquired weapons from West Bank residents at a cost of 42,000 shekels. A gun that had been used in a local dispute in his village was found in his possession.
The suspects are alleged to have paid 20,000 shekels. and at least one of the men knew that he was delivering the arms to a person who in 2006 was arrested for membership in a terror organization. The men were apprehended while making their way to the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm.
2 View gallery
Handguns smuggled across the border with Jordan last month Handguns smuggled across the border with Jordan last month
Handguns smuggled across the border with Jordan last month
(Photo: Israel Police )
"We believe we foiled major terror attacks," one police investigator said.
