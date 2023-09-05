Israel charges 2 Arab citizens for smuggling arms across Jordan border

Israel on Tuesday handed down indictments against two Arab citizens of Israel, charging them with arms smuggling across the Israel-Jordan border. A resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarm was also indicted.

Israel on Tuesday handed down indictments against two Arab citizens of Israel, charging them with arms smuggling across the Israel-Jordan border. A resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarm was also indicted.

Israel on Tuesday handed down indictments against two Arab citizens of Israel, charging them with arms smuggling across the Israel-Jordan border. A resident of the West Bank city of Tulkarm was also indicted.