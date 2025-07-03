IDF releases video of Hamas abusing Palestinians in Gaza’s alleyways

The IDF's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, released videos Thursday showing Hamas terrorists violently assaulting residents in the Gaza Strip.
The footage, circulated on social media, depicts Hamas members beating civilians in alleyways and dark streets, and even opening fire on them.
According to Alian, the brutal violence is directed at Palestinians suspected of “violating the public order” imposed by the terror group in Gaza.
“To the people of Gaza: the savage and blatant abuse inflicted by the Hamas terror organization is destroying your lives,” Alian said in a message to Gazans. “These horrifying displays of Hamas’ cruelty and evil are tools to instill fear and suppress the population, all in the name of preserving the organization’s grip on power.”
“Hamas will stop at nothing, no matter how ruthless or cynical, to maintain its control, taking Gaza’s civilians hostage in its quest to safeguard its rule,” he added.