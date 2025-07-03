IDF releases video of Hamas abusing Palestinians in Gaza’s alleyways

Footage shows Hamas terrorists beating and shooting at Gaza residents accused of disrupting public order

Elisha Ben Kimon|
The IDF's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, released videos Thursday showing Hamas terrorists violently assaulting residents in the Gaza Strip.
Footage of Hamas abusing Palestinians in Gaza
(Video: IDF)
The footage, circulated on social media, depicts Hamas members beating civilians in alleyways and dark streets, and even opening fire on them.
According to Alian, the brutal violence is directed at Palestinians suspected of “violating the public order” imposed by the terror group in Gaza.
“To the people of Gaza: the savage and blatant abuse inflicted by the Hamas terror organization is destroying your lives,” Alian said in a message to Gazans. “These horrifying displays of Hamas’ cruelty and evil are tools to instill fear and suppress the population, all in the name of preserving the organization’s grip on power.”
1 View gallery
תיעוד מהתעללות וירי אנשי חמאס לעבר תושביםתיעוד מהתעללות וירי אנשי חמאס לעבר תושבים
Footage of Hamas abusing Gazans
(Photo: IDF)
“Hamas will stop at nothing, no matter how ruthless or cynical, to maintain its control, taking Gaza’s civilians hostage in its quest to safeguard its rule,” he added.
