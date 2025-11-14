Man found decapitated in Tel Aviv park, police arrest suspect

A man in his 30s was found decapitated late Thursday in a public park in Tel Aviv’s Kiryat Shalom neighborhood, police said. A suspect was arrested hours later.

Police said the victim, described as a foreign worker, was discovered in bushes in a public garden near Nili Street. Medics from Magen David Adom were called to the scene at 10:33 p.m. and pronounced him dead.

Police near the scene of the murder ( Video: Mickey Schmidt, Meir Turgeman )

Officers launched searches in the area for evidence and potential suspects. Tel Aviv police chief Haim Sargrof held a situational assessment at the scene, and the investigation was transferred to the Ayalon District’s anti-crime unit.

Residents who gathered near the site said they were shocked by the killing as police cordoned off the area and conducted searches.