Man found decapitated in Tel Aviv park, police arrest suspect

Police said the victim, described as a foreign worker, was discovered in bushes in a public garden near Nili Street in city's Kiryat Shalom neighborhood

Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Tel aviv
murder
A man in his 30s was found decapitated late Thursday in a public park in Tel Aviv’s Kiryat Shalom neighborhood, police said. A suspect was arrested hours later.
Police said the victim, described as a foreign worker, was discovered in bushes in a public garden near Nili Street. Medics from Magen David Adom were called to the scene at 10:33 p.m. and pronounced him dead.
Police near the scene of the murder
(Video: Mickey Schmidt, Meir Turgeman)
Officers launched searches in the area for evidence and potential suspects. Tel Aviv police chief Haim Sargrof held a situational assessment at the scene, and the investigation was transferred to the Ayalon District’s anti-crime unit.
Residents who gathered near the site said they were shocked by the killing as police cordoned off the area and conducted searches.
In a separate incident that occurred around the same time, Tahelil Amer was shot to death in Kafr Qassem. She was found near an olive grove and pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""