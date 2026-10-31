'Only we will decide when it ends': Khamenei threatens US and Israel as Iran talks advance

Arab media outlets continued reporting Saturday on alleged progress in negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at preventing a resumption of hostilities, potentially after the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. The Qatari newspaper "Al-Araby Al-Jadeed," which earlier reported a breakthrough in the talks, said around midday that an Iranian deputy foreign minister had arrived in Doha, Qatar's capital. The newspaper did not identify which deputy minister had made the trip.

Reuters also reported that Iranian representatives arrived in Doha on Saturday following more than 12 hours of talks in Tehran on Friday. A source familiar with the negotiations told the news agency that Qatari officials were in continuous contact with the Americans but did not confirm reports earlier in the day that a U.S. delegation was also on its way to Qatar.

Images of Khamenei; he has yet to appear in public ( Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi )

The reported arrival came as Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei , issued a defiant statement following what was described as a meeting with senior military commanders. Once again, Iranian authorities released a written statement attributed to Khamenei without an accompanying photograph. Iran's supreme leader has not been seen publicly since his appointment to the position, or since he was wounded in Israel's opening strike against Iran on Feb. 28, which targeted the residential compound of his father, Ali Khamenei.

According to the Iranian statement, Khamenei warned that if Israel and the United States launched another attack, Iran would determine the timing and conditions for ending the fighting. He added that he had ordered an update to the military's target list to "ensure that all tangible and intangible assets of the American-Zionist enemy" (as stated in the original) would be within the reach of Iranian forces.

Khamenei instructed the senior commanders he reportedly met to maintain combat readiness for a major confrontation and respond to any attack without geographical limitations. He also praised Iran's proxy organizations. According to the report, those who met with Khamenei included Ahmad Vahidi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Ali Abdollahi, Iran's military chief of staff; and Amir Hatami, commander of the Iranian army.

The Qatari report published Saturday morning, citing unidentified sources, claimed that "an American delegation will join the talks in Doha to conduct direct negotiations with the Iranian delegation." It did not specify when that would happen, and, as noted, Reuters quoted a source who cast doubt on that claim. Nevertheless, the report said the move could pave the way for an announcement that negotiations were resuming following an agreement on preliminary measures concerning Iran's nuclear program, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and economic incentives for Iran, with China and Russia serving as guarantors of the agreement.

Trump on Iran: 'We have time' ( Video: The White House )

Saudi television channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported overnight that they had obtained a draft proposal being discussed by mediators. The draft has not been confirmed by either party or by the Qataris. According to the reports, it includes an initial Iranian commitment concerning the future of its nuclear stockpile, discussions on arrangements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, daily talks on confidence-building measures between Iran and the United States, an agreed timetable for implementing commitments by both countries and a possible role for China as a guarantor of any agreement.

"Every Iranian action concerning its nuclear program will be met with a corresponding U.S. action concerning sanctions. Clear procedures will be established to address any delay or noncompliance by Iran," the Saudi channels reported. "Neither Iran nor the United States will be required to make concessions without receiving a corresponding commitment." The reports also referred to "a clear definition of Iran's and the United States' commitments at every stage of the agreement."