Houthi rebels prepare for land invasion, report

The Houthi rebels were positioning landmines around the port of Houdeida and other populated areas in anticipation of a ground offensive by Yemen's government forces, with the support of the United States, the Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

Reports in the Qatari press earlier in the week indicated that the internationally recognized Yemeni government based in Aden had held intensive talks with the U.S. and others to execute a ground invasion. Houthi sources confirmed to Al Araby Al Jadeed that preparations were being made to fortify Houthi positions in anticipation of such an attack.

3 View gallery Aftermath of a US attack on the Houthi oil port near Houdeida ( Photo: Reuters )

But more recent reports in Qatar said there was regional opposition delaying such a plan and that diplomatic dealings had begun between several countries involved, to prevent an acceleration of the war that would further destabilize the region.

Sources in the Yemeni government said the Houthis suffered severe damage in the American attacks in recent days, which had affected their military capabilities and their internal communications. "This could force them into discussions where they would have to make concessions if they want to avoid a ground offensive, despite what their leaders have been saying publicly. There is also a call for the Houthis to lay down their arms and become a political player.

The death toll after the American attack on the oil port at Ras Isa near the Houdeida port rose to over 80, according to the rebels

Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press showed oil depots and vehicles destroyed in the attack.

3 View gallery Satellite images show damage to the Houthi oil port at Ras Isa near Houdeida ( Photo: AP )

The American Central Command (CENTCOM) said the recent strikes on the rebels in Yemen aimed to cut their oil supply as the port, which was the first built for export some 40 years ago, had the capacity for storing 3 million barrels.

Hours after the attack, a Houthi-affiliated news outlet released a clip addressing U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a heretic. "You have reached old age and your fate in hell is near," they said. "Even if you bomb us a million times and burn the ground in flames, we will not retreat one step from the support of our brothers in Gaza and Palestine." A mass demonstration was held on Friday in Sanaa, despite the ongoing American attacks.