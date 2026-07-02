IDF searches for Israelis feared missing in Palestinian village

Israeli security forces launched searches early Thursday for a group of Israeli civilians after contact was lost with them in the Palestinian village of Mukhmas in the West Bank, the IDF said.

The Israelis were Breslov Hasidim who had entered the village, located in the Binyamin region, to visit the tombs of righteous figures, according to the military. The IDF said they had apparently left the village on their own, but searches were continuing.

IDF forces near the vehicle of the Israeli civilians that was located in Mukhmas

“A report was received about several Israeli civilians who were in the area of the village and with whom contact was lost,” the IDF said. “Forces are searching the area to rule out suspicion of a security incident.”

The searches were focused on eight to 10 Israeli civilians. IDF troops reached some members of the group, who told them the others had managed to leave the area, but the military said searches were still underway.