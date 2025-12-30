IDF soldiers jailed after entering Palestinian village and vandalizing vehicles

The military said the troops acted without authorization, violated orders and values, and were sentenced to detention, while commanders involved were removed from combat and command positions

IDF paratroopers who entered a Palestinian village near Ramallah without authorization and vandalized vehicles have been disciplined, the military said Tuesday.
According to the IDF, the soldiers entered the village of Deir Dibwan in the Binyamin region on Saturday in violation of protocols and without prior approval. The soldiers acted “in a manner that deviates from IDF procedures, orders and the standards expected of soldiers and service members,” the military said in a statement.
The damage in Deir Dibwan
Several platoon commanders involved in the incident were sentenced to military detention by the brigade commander. An additional soldier from the Binyamin Brigade, who according to the IDF initiated the vandalism, also received a detention sentence. All commanders involved in the incident will be removed from combat and command positions, the military said.
The IDF conducted an internal review of the incident, which uncovered further irregularities that were also addressed. The initial findings were presented to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who described the incident as “a serious breach that contradicts IDF values and the professionalism expected of its soldiers.” He ordered an expanded investigation within the unit and battalion, as well as a full command-level review. The final results are expected in the coming days.
The military emphasized that its forces, along with the broader Israeli security establishment, operate in the West Bank to maintain security for all residents while ensuring law and order. “IDF soldiers are expected to act according to the military’s values and regulations,” the statement said. “Any deviation is investigated and dealt with accordingly.”
