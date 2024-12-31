Haifa celebrates a season of unity

Haifa is coming alive every night with a holiday street festival that welcomes people of all faiths

This year, the convergence of holidays has created a uniquely festive atmosphere in the city of Haifa.
HOLIDAY WEEK IN HAIFA
Haifa is coming alive every night with a holiday street festival that welcomes people of all faiths. Under a dazzling canopy of twinkling Hanukkah menorahs, Christmas trees, and festive New Year lights, Jews, Christians, and Muslims are gathering to share in the holiday spirit.
Residents are embracing a season of joy and togetherness, saying that instead of red alerts, the city is filled with holiday music and warm wishes.
The message is clear: Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.
