Six wounded, including child, in shooting at Seattle food festival

Witnesses reported hearing seven or eight shots as crowds fled the Seattle Center, where the Bite of Seattle festival was being held; police detained at least one person and urged the public to avoid the area

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Gunfire erupted Sunday evening at the Seattle Center in the northwestern United States, reportedly wounding six people, including a child, according to initial reports.
The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. local time at the Seattle Center, an events complex near the city’s iconic Space Needle that hosted the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. Police confirmed that multiple people had been shot and asked the public to avoid the area as officers investigated.
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Scene of the shooting
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Kayla Carris, 22, said she was sitting outside a building when the shooting began and people suddenly rushed inside.
“Everyone just dropped everything and ran,” she said. “Literally everyone.”
Videos shared on social media appeared to show security forces escorting one person away in handcuffs.
Other witnesses said they heard “seven or eight” gunshots.
“Police are investigating a shooting,” the Seattle Police Department said in a statement. “Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area.”
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