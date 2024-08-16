Hezbollah reveals underground missile launch site





A Hezbollah clip shows an underground tunnel system housing missile launchers





The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group on Friday posted a video on Friday showing the Amad 4 underground facility from which missiles would be launched against Israel. The clip shows vast tunnels wide enough for trucks to drive through easily, equipped with computers and electric power. Trucks can be seen driving one after the other and missile launchers emerge above-ground ready for use. are revealed.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network said the facility is deep underground, is undetected by hostile intelligence agencies and can provide defense from attack.

3 View gallery Hezbollah clip shows a truck carrying missiles in the underground facility

A source affiliated with the Lebanon-based group said there will be no attack on Israel while the summit convened in Doha to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, are ongoing. "The organization does not want to be responsible for foiling a possible deal," the source told the Washington Post. "The retaliation can come later, there is no urgency or time limit."

3 View gallery Hezbollah clip shows an underground facility used to store and launch missiles

The comments were in line with statements made by a senior official of one of the mediators who said that although Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani did not say so specifically, he told senior Iranian officials that there is progress in the talks and insinuated that Tehran should think well if it is their advantage, or that of Hezbollah, to attack Israel when progress is made.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said overnight that the mediators, including Egypt and the United States, will continue their efforts to reach a deal for a cease-fire and hostage release and the supply of additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

3 View gallery Hezbollah missile launchers emerge from the underground facility

Al Mayadeen reported that Iran's foreign minister spoke with the Qatari prime minister about the "recent developments to stop Israel's crimes in Gaza." According to the report Ali Bagheri Kani said it was necessary to continue the efforts, including through diplomacy, to "stop the annihilation of the Palestinian people by Israel."