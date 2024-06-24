Netanyahu says 'committed' to Biden-endorsed hostage deal

Prime minister in Knesset speech walks back on his comment that was willing to accept a partial deal for some of the hostages; insists government willing to cooperate 

Moran Azulay, Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in the Knesset on Monday that he was committed to the Israeli-proposed, U.S.-endorsed hostage release deal as it was presented by U.S. President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Netanyahu told a sympathetic audience of his base supporters on a right-wing television channel that he was prepared to make a partial deal and return some of the hostages, held in Gaza for 262 days and counting.
Officials in the Israeli negotiation team said Netanyahu’s words were, "An important clarification; Netanyahu admitted in his own words and for the first time from the Knesset podium that he supports Biden's proposal, placing the ball in Hamas’s court."
2 View gallery
מליאת הכנסתמליאת הכנסת
Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
Contrary to his remarks on Sunday, where he distanced himself from a full hostage deal, Netanyahu stressed: "We won’t end the war until we bring all of the hostages back; we’re committed to the Israeli proposal that Biden endorsed. This doesn’t contradict the fact we won’t end the war until we eliminate Hamas and return the northern and southern residents home." Rocket sirens sounded in Ashkelon and surrounding Israeli communities in southern Israel during his speech.
Sources within the Israeli negotiation team said this was the first time Netanyahu announced his support for Biden's proposal. According to them, "By doing this the prime minister is placing the ball back in Hamas' court and clarifying his commitment to the agreement. The prime minister made an important correction, and if we receive a positive response, it’ll be possible to initiate a hostage deal."
2 View gallery
לפידלפיד
Yair Lapid
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
Following the prime minister's speech, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid took the podium and attacked Netanyahu. "Prime minister, what’s amazing is that you still don’t understand. You still haven’t realized. Nothing of yours will be left behind. There will only be one thing which is remembered of you – October 7.”
“All of your attempts to shift the blame, to place responsibility on those under you. All the slander against the IDF and the Shin Bet. It won't help. This is on you. The only thing that will bear your name is October 7,” he added.
