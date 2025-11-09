Christian media rally in Jerusalem to defend Israel

In a time of viral misinformation and rising antisemitism, more than 150 Christian journalists and influencers converged on Jerusalem last week for the seventh Christian Media Summit — aimed at seeing Israel firsthand, challenging false narratives, and strengthening a vital alliance.

Hosted by the Government Press Office, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, the Christian Media Summit kicked off on November 2 and ran through November 6 in Jerusalem, featuring tours of the Western Negev, Judea and Samaria, and key Christian sites. A gala was held Monday night at the Museum of Tolerance, drawing more than 200 supporters.

CHRISTIAN MEDIA SUMMIT

Organizers said the goal was simple: to equip Christian media with on-the-ground facts and to fortify friends who have stood with Israel through two difficult years of war.

“There are people from all over the world,” said Fellowship President Yael Eckstein. “I just met a man from Nigeria, a pastor from America, from Europe. It is incredible. There are over 200 people here, and they're all leaders that are speaking to millions around the world from here in Jerusalem.”

Veteran participants said this year’s turnout and timing were significant. With so many stories told from afar, attendees emphasized the impact of witnessing Israel’s recovery and resilience up close.

“So, it’s very important that these Christian media are here to see firsthand how the nation is recovering, and hear from Israelis what they’ve been through and what they think has been accomplished,” noted David Parsons, vice president of the Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

1 View gallery GPO Director Nitzan Chen speaks to Christian visitors at the Christian Media Summit ( Photo: GPO )

The program tackled big questions — such as truth versus propaganda, Christian-Jewish partnership, and the status of Israel’s biblical heartland — while acknowledging a core criticism that the summit can feel like preaching to the choir. But organizers countered that this is precisely the moment to strengthen that choir so it can sing louder, clearer, and farther.

“We need the church to know the truth and educate its masses,” said Bishop Dennis Nthumbi. “In Africa, 30% of the states are Christian-majority states. They know how to read. They know the truth. They know the Bible.”

The minister for Diaspora affairs told the gathering that the struggle against jihadist extremism is global and that Israel cannot afford to distance itself from allies who share Judeo-Christian values.

“So, unfortunately, not everyone understands the importance of the connection with the different churches that support the State of Israel in the U.S., in Africa, in South Korea, in Hungary,” said Minister Amichai Chikli. “I think it’s super important, and we must continue to make this relationship with the Christian community stronger and stronger.”

Beyond panels and site visits, the summit recognized leading voices with the Pillars of Jerusalem Award and spotlighted collaborations fighting antisemitism and online disinformation. For many attendees, the takeaway was both moral and practical: tell what you saw, amplify Israeli voices, and push back on falsehoods with facts.