More hostages to be freed; Israeli-owned ship attacked by Iranian drone

An interceptor was launched toward a “suspected aerial target,” the IDF said after a siren was activated in northern Israel.

A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defense official said Saturday.

2 View gallery The CMA CGM Symi ( Photo: AFP )

The attack Friday on the CMA CGM Symi comes as global shipping increasingly finds itself targeted in the weekslong war that threatens to become a wider regional conflict — even as a truce has halted fighting and Hamas exchanges hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The defense official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the Malta-flagged vessel was suspected to have been targeted by a triangle-shaped, bomb-carrying Shahed-136 drone while in international waters. The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.

A Hezbollah UAV, which was intercepted after it entered Israeli territory, the army said. The IDF emphasized that the incident had concluded and that the alarm was activated due to concerns that the interceptor's launch triggered missile and rocket fire.

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Photo: jalaa marey / AFP )

134 Palestinians who were in Egypt when the war with Israel broke out returned to Gaza on Friday. Meanwhile, 15 trucks that entered the Gaza Strip on Friday delivered supplies to the Jordanian field hospital established in Rafah. In addition, 11 trucks entered a field hospital of the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt admitted 17 wounded individuals from the Strip.

Egypt outright rejected proposals to accept residents of the Gaza Strip into Sinai, even in exchange for economic aid, Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Saturday morning.

According to the report, "Cairo used the card of withdrawing from the Egyptian-Israeli peace agreement, especially in the days leading up to the humanitarian cease-fire, emphasizing that this retreat and the imposition of the situation would have serious security consequences for Israel, as refugee camps would turn Sinai into a tense point again."

Hostile aircraft alert sounded in several northern Israeli communities Saturday morning. The IDF says that the "incident has concluded" after an interceptor was launched toward the threat.

The IDF downed a surface-to-air missile that was launched from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV, the army said on Saturday. The UAV was not damaged and continued on its mission. The missile did not cross into Israeli territory and no alerts were activated according to protocol.

In response to the launch, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah's terror infrastructure a short while ago. The army later said an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target. Sirens sounded afterward again as a result of the launch of the interceptor. The incident has concluded.

Hamas is still holding 20 Thai nationals after having freed 10 from Gaza, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Saturday, following a deal during the first truce of a seven-week war.

The freed hostages will return home after 48 hours in hospital, the ministry said in a statement after the deal brokered separately from Friday's exchange of hostages for Palestinians from Israeli jails.

"There are now an estimated 20 Thai nationals who remain abducted," the ministry said, however, adding that four of the Thais released on Friday had not previously been confirmed by Israel to be in captivity.