‘We couldn’t recognize him’: Iran sends back body of tortured journalist

Gazelle Sharmahd, the daughter of Iranian-German dissident Jamshid Sharmahd, is calling on the U.S. and Germany to launch criminal investigations after Iran returned her father’s mutilated body last week—five months after secretly executing him in prison.

Jamshid Sharmahd, a journalist and freedom fighter, was kidnapped by Iranian operatives during a stopover in Dubai in 2020, tortured for years, and ultimately executed in October 2024.

“His body was returned in pieces,” Gazelle told ILTV. “His tongue, heart, and voice box were removed. We couldn’t even recognize him.”

Gazelle slammed the U.S. and European governments for continuing nuclear negotiations with the Iranian regime—the same regime, she says, that murdered her father and funds terrorist groups like Hamas.

“This is not diplomacy—it’s appeasement,” she said.

She called on the U.S. and Germany to immediately issue arrest warrants for those responsible for her father’s abduction and murder.

Gazelle also offered a message of solidarity to Israeli hostage families: “The Islamic regime has taken Iranians and Israelis hostage for decades. But we are not alone. The people of Iran stand with you—we will fight together until we are all free.”

Watch the full interview: