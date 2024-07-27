IDF strikes terrorists hiding in school, Palestinians report at least 30 dead

The IDF commented on its recent attack on the Khadija School in western Deir-al-Balah, saying that Hamas used the school compound as a command and control complex disguised as an educational facility in the center of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported at least 30 killed in the strike.
According to the IDF, "Hamas terrorists used the compound as a hiding place to direct and plan numerous attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. IAt the same time, the terrorists developed and stored large quantities of weapons inside the compound. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of appropriate munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence."
The IDF conducted airstrikes based on precise IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, which ascertained that terrorists operating in a Hamas command and control center were inside the Khadija school compound in central Gaza.
The IDF added: "This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic violation of international law and exploitation of civilian structures and population as human shields for its attacks against the State of Israel."
On Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson announced an "adjustment" to the humanitarian zone's borders in the area following intelligence indicating terrorist activity in central Gaza. The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza reported at least 30 dead and at least 100 injured from the strike.