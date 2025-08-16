Danish PM says Israel 'would be better' without Netanyahu, seeks EU pressure over Gaza

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday that Israel "would be better" without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “a problem in itself.” She also signaled plans to use Denmark’s rotating presidency of the European Union to increase pressure on Israel.
“Netanyahu is now a problem in himself,” Frederiksen told Danish outlet Jyllands-Posten, adding that her government believes Israel is “going too far.”
The Social Democrat leader criticized Israel’s new West Bank settlement plans and described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “absolutely dreadful and catastrophic.”
“We are one of the countries that want to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet secured the support of other EU members,” she said. Frederiksen outlined potential measures including “political pressure, sanctions—whether against settlers, ministers, or even Israel as a whole,” mentioning trade and research restrictions.
“We do not rule anything out in advance. Just as with Russia, we design sanctions to target where we think they will have the greatest effect,” she added. Frederiksen also said Denmark does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state.