'Wrath of Allah': US indicts man who planned attack on Israeli Consulate in New York

The FBI arrested Virginia resident Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan on suspicion of planning an attack against the Israeli Consulate General in New York . According to the charges listed in the indictment, Hassan was exposed after providing a covert agent with detailed instructions on building and planting a bomb.

The 14-page indictment which has been under seal outlines a network of well-planned actions, including detailed instructions for constructing explosive devices, purchasing weapons and tips for fleeing the U.S. after the attack.

The investigation began in May when Fairfax County Police in Virginia received an anonymous tip about an X account promoting terrorism and supporting the Islamic State terror group (ISIS) . The account, managed by Hassan, included posts praising terrorists and advocating violence against Jews and Americans.

One post described Osama bin Laden as an "idol," declaring that "the struggle against Islam's enemies will continue forever."

The FBI recruited an undercover informant who approached Hassan via X. Posing as someone sharing his extremist beliefs, the informant engaged Hassan in months of conversations during which Hassan revealed his intentions and actions.

In November, Hassan sent the informant the address of the Israeli Consulate General in New York, suggesting it as a target for an attack, calling it a "symbol of world Jewry." Hassan also provided a text for a "martyrdom video" he planned to record before the attack, which included threats to Western countries and a declaration of the “Wrath of Allah.”

He instructed the informant to say: "Your governments have been complicit in and utterly responsible for the deaths of millions of men, women and children across al-Sham, Iraq and our beloved Al Quds. Now the time has come for revenge.”

Court documents revealed that Hassan instructed the informant on how to build a Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) explosive device, one of the most potent and commonly used by terrorist organizations. He also shared links for purchasing assault rifles and ammunition, recommending a Zastava rifle.

During their exchanges, Hassan proposed various scenarios for the attack on the consulate and other locations, such as a mass shooting or detonating an explosive in a crowded area. He stressed the importance of live-streaming the event on social media as part of a "global terror campaign."

Hassan also planned for the aftermath, advising the informant on how to escape the U.S. post-attack. He suggested fleeing to ISIS-controlled areas in Africa or other regions without extradition agreements with the U.S., stating: "If you plan it right, you can evade authorities and find safe refuge."

The indictment against Hassan also included a history of social media posts praising al-Qaida leaders like bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri and celebrating attacks on Jewish targets worldwide. Hassan reportedly used multiple accounts to evade platform moderation.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Hassan will face charges including disseminating information on constructing explosives, aiding terrorism and planning an attack against foreign diplomats.

The district attorney's office handling the case said in a statement: "This is one of the most severe cases of attempted attacks on a Jewish target on U.S. soil." If convicted on all counts, Hassan faces a minimum of several decades in federal prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment without parole or even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the charges and the case’s terrorist context.

"The State of Israel appreciates the swift action and cooperation with U.S. authorities in thwarting the attack on the consulate building,” Israel’s Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis said.

“This attempted act of terror is an attack on the entire State of Israel. It is further proof that international terrorism knows no borders and must be fought on every front and at all times. Its threats target the entire Western world and its values and the collaboration of all Western democracies against its dangers must be intensified."