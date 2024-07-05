IDF kills seven terrorists including those who killed Captain Alon Scagio

The IDF and Shin Bet announced that seven terrorists were killed on Friday in an operation in Jenin, including the terror cell that killed Captain Alon Scagio last week. According to the IDF, four terrorists were killed by an airstrike.
The forces simultaneously exchanged fire with the terrorists and raided the building they were hiding in. After the IDF lifted the siege on the building, the soldiers found firearms. The IDF and Shin Bet noted that two of the killed terrorists had taken part in the attack that killed Captain Alon Scagio, a squad commander in the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion. On Thursday, the IDF killed an additional terrorist, Nidal al-Amar, who took part in the tragic attack that killed Captain Scagio.
According to Palestinian reports, four of the killed terrorists belonged to the Jenin Division of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. Palestinians claimed that Mohammad Jabarin, 54, an intelligence officer in the Preventive Security Service was killed as well as two brothers who lived where the terrorists barricaded themselves. They also claimed that IDF forces damaged generators, causing a power outage in Jenin. The Jenin hospital director claimed that soldiers surrounded the hospital.
Members of the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion killed Nidal al-Amar, 23, on Wednesday in Jenin. He was the son of Ziad al-Amar, a Fatah commander in the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and was one of four senior terrorists who commanded the Palestinian Intifada before being killed in Operation Defensive Shield in April 2002. Nidal's cousins were also terrorists who were killed in Jenin in 2023.
The IDF has conducted 82 airstrikes in the West Bank since it reinstated that tactic after more than 20 years. Since the beginning of the war, more than 55 airstrikes have been conducted by Israel's Air Force, killing approximately 90 terrorists overall and 10 this week.
On Monday, Head of Central Command Major General Yehuda Fuchs will retire from the IDF. Major General Avi Blot will replace him after having served as the Judea and Samaria Brigade Commander in his previous role.