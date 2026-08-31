Israel briefed on US strikes as Trump warns Iran: ‘There will be a response’

Israel was briefed on the U.S. overnight strike targeting Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. Israeli officials assess that the confrontation will remain localized and limited, simmering at a relatively low level until the November midterm elections, as long as neither side suffers significant damage.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened further retaliation against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country. The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of “BULLSHIT.”

Missile launches from Iran toward Jordan

Trump has also used increasingly explicit language about further U.S. action against Iran. In a recent interview with Fox News’ Trey Yingst, he said: “We’re going to hit them hard; there will be a response.”

In the interview, Trump said all but one of the missiles launched from Iran had been intercepted by U.S. air defense systems. He said the remaining missile was assessed as unlikely to hit any significant target and was therefore allowed to continue on its trajectory.

The overnight exchange began after a senior U.S. official told both Reuters and the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera that launchers had been identified preparing to fire missiles carrying naval mines.

Iran responded with attacks against forces stationed in Jordan and toward the United Arab Emirates’ Al Minhad Air Base.

Iran rejected the U.S. account, calling it a “fabrication” and a “fantasy.” Iranian officials said the confrontation was unrelated to the laying of naval mines, arguing that Washington was contradicting itself by saying it had neutralized all existing mines while also claiming to have prevented new ones from being deployed.

Iran’s Defense Ministry also denied carrying out an attack on the UAE base. “The reports are completely false,” the ministry said. “We are prepared to confront any threat that may arise while ensuring the preservation of the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.” The ministry also urged the public to rely on official information and avoid spreading rumors or inaccurate reports.

Iran sought to play down the incident while at the same time continuing to threaten the United States. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iranian forces had demonstrated that “any action threatening our territorial integrity, regardless of its scope, will be met with the most decisive response.”

Ali Reza Elhami, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, warned that “if the enemy makes any mistake against Iran, we will humiliate it.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said during a visit to Kyrgyzstan with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “the American side has not fulfilled its commitments.”

“We continue trying to reach an agreement and understanding and believe that continuing the war is not in our interest, not in the region’s interest and not in humanity’s interest,” he said. “We believe the solution to the existing problems is dialogue and cooperation. Iran and India can improve economic cooperation by neutralizing the effects of sanctions.”

The United States has said countries maintaining economic ties with Iran would face severe sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also compared statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew with those he makes in English, sharing an interview Netanyahu gave Sunday to Israel’s Channel 14. Iranian authorities said one of those killed in the strikes on Larak Island was Ali Fayadi, an officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the U.S. Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel.



Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he "influenced" America through 1,000 hours of airtime on U.S. networks.



In English, he praises POTUS' leadership.



Serpent. https://t.co/O2hXExS91M — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 31, 2026

The strike in the strait came about six months into the campaign against Iran and weeks after the latest U.S. attack, as Trump continues to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept Washington’s conditions for ending the confrontation.

Trump has continued to make clear that military action remains an option. U.S. Central Command has kept more than 50,000 troops on alert in the region for months in case the president orders additional military operations.

The UAE and Jordan condemned the attacks directed at their territory in retaliation for the U.S. strike.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said: “A situation that is neither war nor peace cannot constitute a stable solution. The policy of targeting Arab Gulf states and Jordan has proven unsuccessful. What is needed today are realistic and stable political solutions that address the political and economic aspects of the crisis.”

The UAE Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack, describing it as “a dangerous escalation” that violated the country’s sovereignty, security and stability and endangered its citizens.

The ministry said the UAE reserved the right to respond and declared: “Iran bears full responsibility.”

US military warning: Prolonged Iran campaign could weaken forces elsewhere

The Washington Post reported Sunday that senior U.S. military commanders had warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that large-scale operations against Iran could not be sustained indefinitely and that maintaining such a heavy concentration of forces in the Middle East could undermine the military’s ability to deal with threats elsewhere, including the defense of the United States itself.

According to people familiar with the classified assessment prepared for Hegseth, the warnings came from the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as commanders responsible for U.S. operations in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

According to the report, some forces deployed to the Middle East have already been ordered to remain there until September, while others are expected to stay into 2027.

The Air Force is also preparing for a prolonged presence. According to two people familiar with the assessment, many units deployed to the Middle East for bombing missions and round-the-clock operations are expected to remain into 2027.

The possibility of further extensions prompted several senior commanders to register formal objections.